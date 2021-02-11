Inclement weather has forced the postponement of five girls bi-district basketball playoff games involving local teams that were scheduled for Thursday.
The Royse City, Caddo Mills, Boles, Wolfe City and Lone Oak playoff games scheduled for Thursday were postponed.
The Royse City-Midlothian Class 5A playoff game was moved to 6 p.m. Friday at Richardson Pearce. Royse City was third in District 13-5A. Midlothian, ranked 18th in the state, was the runner-up in 14-5A.
The Caddo Mills-Brownsboro 4A playoff game was moved to 6 p.m. Friday at Grand Saline, the original site. Caddo Mills was fourth in 13-4A. Brownsboro ranked No. 7, won the 14-4A title.
Boles’ Class 2A bi-district game against No. 23 McLeod was moved to 5 p.m. Friday at Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill. The game was originally scheduled for Mount Vernon. Boles finished fourth in 15-2A. McLeod won the 16-2A championship.
Wolfe City’s game against No. 1 ranked Muenster was pushed back a day to 6 p.m. Friday at Celina. Muenster, which was a state finalist last season, won the 13-2A title. Wolfe City was fourth in 14-2A.
The Lone Oak-Gunter 3A playoff game was scheduled for Thursday at Lucas Lovejoy. Then it was rescheduled for Thursday at Blue Ridge. Now the Thursday game has been called off. Gunter, the 11-2A champion, is No. 9 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches’ state rankings. Lone Oak was fourth in 12-2A.
Bland’s 19-1 Lady Tigers were scheduled all along to play Lindsay in a 2A playoff game at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Bells. Bland shared the District 14-2A title with Tom Bean but will enter the playoffs as the No. 2 seed. Lindsay was third in 13-2A.
Girls basketball playoff schedule
Class 5A bi-district — Royse City vs. Midlothian, 6 p.m. Friday, Richardson Pearce.
Class 4A bi-district — Caddo Mills vs. Brownsboro, 6 p.m. Friday, Grand Saline.
Class 3A bi-district — Lone Oak vs. Gunter, postponed, TBA.
Class 2A bi-district — Boles vs. McLeod, 5 p.m. Friday, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill.
Class 2A bi-district — Wolfe City vs. Muenster, 6 p.m. Friday, Celina.
Class 2A bi-district — Bland vs. Lindsay, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Bells.
