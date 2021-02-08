Five senior football players who helped the Greenville Lions to back-to-back playoff appearances in 2019 and 2020 have signed letters of intent to continue their careers in college.
Wide receiver Caleb Johnson signed with the University of North Texas. Wide receiver-running back Miles Denson signed with Pittsburg State in Kansas. Wide receiver Shawn Brown and linebacker-defensive end Michael Surface pledged with Texas A&M University-Commerce and quarterback Brandon Stephens is headed to Panhandle State of Oklahoma.
Johnson, who originally planned to sign with Oklahoma, instead went with the Mean Green Eagles of nearby Denton.
“I feel it was probably the best decision for me, school and location wise,” said Johnson.
Johnson, who earlier said he was majoring in astronomy, has also decided to change his major.
“I’m probably going up the business side of things,” he said.
Johnson led the 6-5 Lions in receiving in 2019 with 30 catches for 429 yards and six touchdowns but was injured during the last part of the 2020 season, finishing with 15 catches for 159 yards and one TD.
North Texas went 4-6 this past season including a 27-17 win over Rice.
Denson ranked as one of the Lions’ top rushers and receivers during the past three seasons. He rushed for 1,294 yards and 18 touchdowns in his career, including a team-high 720 yards and 10 TDs on 89 carries in 2020. He caught 77 passes for 911 yards and six scores in three seasons, including 23 for 322 yards and two TDs in 2020. The speedy Denson, who’s been clocked at 4.3 in the 40-yard dash, averaged 8.4 yards every time he touched the ball during his three-year varsity career.
Denson is joining a Pitt State team that has won four national championships and more games than any football program in NCAA Division II.
“I went on a visit and they made me feel at home,” said Denson. “The receiving coach (Daniel McKinney) is a great dude.”
Denson, who was a district 100-meter dash champion as a sophomore, said he plans to run track at Pitt State but first he will run for the Greenville Lions this spring. His goal is “to make it to state.”
Brown ranks among the Lions’ leading receivers for the past three seasons with 52 catches for 1,363 yards and 20 TDs, including a team-high 24 catches for 686 yards and 11 TDs in nine games this past season. He averaged 26.2 yards per catch for his career.
He’s joining an A&M-Commerce football program that won national championships in 1972 and 2017 and has high goals for next fall.
“It’s a big deal,” said Brown. “Hopefully I’ll start my sophomore year.”
Brown said he’s worked hard on his receiving skills.
“I use to catch 500 balls a day,” he said. “I feel like I got stronger. I’m an all-out better player.”
Surface is a two-time all-district choice on defense for the Lions, ranking among their top tacklers in 2020. He also earned all-state honors twice in choir.
He’s also joining an A&M-Commerce program that has high goals.
“It’s not like oh, let’s make the playoffs,” said Surface. “The goal is to win another national championship.”
Surface said he’s planning to sing with the choir at A&M-Commerce.
“I went and sang with them,” he said. “I’m going to audition.”
Stephens said he’s looking forward to the challenge at Panhandle State.
“It’s a new chapter, a new beginning,” he said. “I’m excited to show them what I can do. They said I’ll most likely be able to start my first year at quarterback.”
Stephens was a three-year starter at quarterback for the Lions, throwing for 2,843 yards and 27 touchdowns after completing 178 of 352 passes (50.6%) with only 10 interceptions. Stephens also rushed for 1,259 yards and 15 TDs on 294 carries.
The versatile Stephens has been playing guard for the Lions’ basketball team. He’s also played centerfield for the baseball team and has run on the 4x100-meter relay in track.
Lions coach Darren Duke praised the five senior signees.
“It’s always rewarding to see them reach what has been a dream of theirs since they’ve been playing,” he said. “The thing about them is they love to play. They’re fun to coach.”
Duke said the senior Lions were very competitive in games and in practice.
“Probably as much as any group I’ve ever coached,” said the Lions’ athletic director and head football coach.
