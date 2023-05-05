Five Greenville High School seniors signed letters of intent on Wednesday to continue their athletic careers in college.
Track and field competitors Kamron Neal and Xak Wylie signed with Highland Community College of Kansas and Texas A&M University-Commerce.
Baseball players Gage Blue and Nathaniel Holbrook signed with the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy of Missouri and Oklahoma Wesleyan University.
Soccer player Aidyn Camacho signed with McMurry College.
“Today is a really proud day for us as a school, as coaches, as parents and families,” said Lions athletic director Darren Duke. “We are proud of you. We support you. We cannot wait to watch you.”
Neal led the Lions at the District 13-5A track and field meet, winning the 200-meter dash, finishing second in the 100 and anchoring the Lions’ winning 4x100 relay team that also included Wylie. Wylie was second in the high jump at district. Wylie was also a member of the Lions’ basketball team that tied for third place in the District 13-5A standings.
Blue and Holbrook played for the Lions’ baseball team that just finished the season with a 3-2 victory over Denison in the season finale.
Camacho was one of the top players on the Lady Lions’ soccer team though she missed much of the past season with an injury.
