Five area high school teams will be entering the University Interscholastic League girls state basketball playoffs on Monday night with another team set to start on Tuesday.
Royse City, Commerce, Lone Oak, Wolfe City and Boles are to face bi-district playoff tests on Monday night. The Bland Lady Tigers are to play on Tuesday.
Royse City's 24-10 Lady Bulldogs are headed to the Class 6A playoffs for the first time in school history after moving up from Class 5A from the previous season. The Lady Bulldogs won the District 10-6A title with a 10-2 record. They'll face 12-17 Rowlett, the fourth-place finisher of District 9-6A, at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at Wylie East.
Royse City has won its last five games over Rockwall (54-45), Mesquite (65-44), Rockwall-Heath (61-27), Tyler Legacy (50-31) and Mesquite Horn (40-28).
Rowlett's gone 2-2 in its last four games, beating North Garland 52-29 and Lakeview Centennial 33-30 and falling 55-39 to Wylie and 74-37 to Wylie East.
Lone Oak, the fourth-place finisher in District 12-3A, will take on 11-3A champion Pottsboro at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Princeton. Pottsboro is ranked No. 4 in Class 3A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches. The Lady Cardinals are 29-3 for the season and won District 11-3A with a 12-0 record.
Lone Oak finished fourth in 12-2A with a 6-6 record.
Commerce, which was third in 12-3A, takes on 11-3A runner-up Gunter at 6 p.m. Monday at Community High School in Nevada. Commerce is 18-12 overall and went 8-4 in district play. Gunter is 25-9 and went 10-2 in district play with both losses to Pottsboro.
Wolfe City, which finished second to Bland in District 14-2A, takes on Collinsville, the third-place finisher from 13-2A, at 6:30 p.m. Monday in Bonham. Wolfe City is 26-10 for the season and went 12-2 in district with the only two losses to Bland by the margins of 38-32 and 39-37. Collinsville went 8-4 in District 13-2A to finish third behind Muenster and Lindsay.
Boles, which was third in District 15-2A, will take on 16-2A runner-up Rivercrest at 8 p.m. Monday in Mount Vernon. Boles went 8-5 in district play to finish behind Cooper and Alba-Golden. Rivercrest was second in 16-2A to Clarksville.
Bland, the 14-2A champion, will face Era, the fourth-place finisher of 13-2A, in a bi-district match at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Melissa.
University Interscholastic League
Girls bi-district basketball playoffs
Class 6A
Royse City vs. Rowlett, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Wylie East
Class 3A
Commerce vs. Gunter, 6 p.m. Monday, Community
Lone Oak vs. Pottsboro, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Princeton
Class 2A
Bland vs. Era, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Melissa
Wolfe City vs. Collinsville, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Bonham
Boles vs. Rivercrest, 8 p.m. Monday, Mount Vernon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.