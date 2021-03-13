Five Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball players who’ve helped the Lions rank among the top teams in the Lone Conference the past two seasons were recognized on the All-LSC basketball team.
Sophomores Dyani Robinson and DesiRay Kernal earned first-team honors. Seniors Juliana Louis and Chania Wright earned third-team honors. Senior Agang Tac made the honorable mention list and Louis was also selected to the all-defensive team.
Heading into the NCAA Division II tournament, Robinson was averaging a team-high 16.8 points per game for the Lions, plus 3.8 rebounds. She shot .407 from the field and .764 from the line with 43 assists and 16 steals.
Kernal was averaging 15.5 points and 7.7 rebounds with 19 assists, 31 steals and nine blocked shots. She was shooting .463 from the field and .809 from the line.
Wright was scoring at a 12.2-point clip and Louis was averaging 10.0 points and a team-high 8.1 rebounds. Louis also blocked a team-high 10 shots and recorded 24 steals. Wright produced 29 steals.
Tac averaged 5.3 points after shooting .442 from the field and .800 from the line.
West Texas A&M senior Lexy Hightower, who leads the LSC with a 17.3-point scoring average, earned the player of the year honor. Texas A&M International’s Nicole Heyn, who ranks second in the league in rebounding (9.7 per game), earned the defensive player of the year award.
2021 All-Lone Star Conference
Women’s Basketball Team
Player of the year — Lexy Hightower, West Texas A&M
Defensive player of the year — Nicole Heyn, Texas A&M International
Newcomer of the year — Morgan Lenahan, Midwestern State
Sixth woman of the year — Braylyn Dollar, West Texas A&M
Freshman of the year — Brooklin Bain, Oklahoma Christian
Noel Johnson coach of the year — Steve Gomez, Lubbock Christian
FIRST-TEAM
G Maighan Hedge Cameron Jr.
G Allie Schulte Lubbock Christian Sr.
G Morgan Lenahan Midwestern State Sr.
G Brooklin Bain Oklahoma Christian Fr.
F Nicole Heyn A&M International Sr.
G Dyani Robinson A&M-Commerce So.
F DesiRay Kernal A&M-Commerce So.
G Lexy Hightower West Texas A&M Sr.
SECOND TEAM
G Sawyer Lloyd Angelo State So.
G Ashton Duncan Lubbock Christian Sr.
F Emma Middleton Lubbock Christian Sr.
G Frances King Midwestern State So.
F Hannah Wilson St. Mary’s Sr.
G Patrycja Jaworska A&M International Sr.
G Brianna Pena A&M-Kingsville Jr.
G Jordan Jenkins Texas Woman’s Jr.
F Mar’Shalia Lollie Arkansas-Fort Smith Sr.
THIRD TEAM
G/F Stephanie Peterson Cameron So.
F Juliana Robertson Lubbock Christian Sr.
G Christina Mason St. Edward’s Jr.
G Charli Becker St. Edward’s So.
F Juliana Louis A&M-Commerce Sr.
G Chania Wright A&M-Commerce Sr.
G Sadie Moyer Texas Woman’s So.
F Ma’K’La Woods Texas Woman’s Sr.
G Hannah Boyett Arkansas-Fort Smith So.
F Alexus Quaadman UT Permian Basin So.
HONORABLE MENTION
Cameron: F Whitney Outon.
Lubbock Christian: G Madelyn Turner.
Midwestern State: F Hannah Reynolds, G Haevyn Risley.
Oklahoma Christian: F Kendra Levings, G Tyra Peck.
St. Edward’s: F Jazmine Jackson.
Texas A&M International: F Eva Langton.
Texas A&M-Commerce: F Agang Tac.
Texas A&M-Kingsville: G Mia Cherry.
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
F Emma Middleton Lubbock Christian Sr.
G Allie Schulte Lubbock Christian Sr.
F Hannah Wilson St. Mary’s Sr.
F Nicole Heyn A&M International Sr.
F Juliana Louis A&M-Commerce Sr.
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
F Madeline Stephens Angelo State
G Katie King Cameron
G Brooklin Bain Oklahoma Christian
G/F Janessa Payne Texas A&M-Kingsville
G Jillian Sowell West Texas A&M
