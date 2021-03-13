  Five Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball players who’ve helped the Lions rank among the top teams in the Lone Conference the past two seasons were recognized on the All-LSC basketball team.

  Sophomores Dyani Robinson and DesiRay Kernal earned first-team honors. Seniors Juliana Louis and Chania Wright earned third-team honors. Senior Agang Tac made the honorable mention list and Louis was also selected to the all-defensive team.

  Heading into the NCAA Division II tournament, Robinson was averaging a team-high 16.8 points per game for the Lions, plus 3.8 rebounds. She shot .407 from the field and .764 from the line with 43 assists and 16 steals.

  Kernal was averaging 15.5 points and 7.7 rebounds with 19 assists, 31 steals and nine blocked shots. She was shooting .463 from the field and .809 from the line.

  Wright was scoring at a 12.2-point clip and Louis was averaging 10.0 points and a team-high 8.1 rebounds. Louis also blocked a team-high 10 shots and recorded 24 steals. Wright produced 29 steals.

  Tac averaged 5.3 points after shooting .442 from the field and .800 from the line.

  West Texas A&M senior Lexy Hightower, who leads the LSC with a 17.3-point scoring average, earned the player of the year honor. Texas A&M International’s Nicole Heyn, who ranks second in the league in rebounding (9.7 per game), earned the defensive player of the year award.

             2021 All-Lone Star Conference

            Women’s Basketball Team

  Player of the year — Lexy Hightower, West Texas A&M

  Defensive player of the year — Nicole Heyn, Texas A&M International

  Newcomer of the year — Morgan Lenahan, Midwestern State

  Sixth woman of the year — Braylyn Dollar, West Texas A&M

  Freshman of the year — Brooklin Bain, Oklahoma Christian

  Noel Johnson coach of the year — Steve Gomez, Lubbock Christian

            FIRST-TEAM

G Maighan Hedge               Cameron                   Jr.

G Allie Schulte                   Lubbock Christian      Sr.

G Morgan Lenahan             Midwestern State       Sr.

G Brooklin Bain                  Oklahoma Christian    Fr.

F Nicole Heyn                    A&M International      Sr.

G Dyani Robinson              A&M-Commerce         So.

F DesiRay Kernal               A&M-Commerce         So.

G Lexy Hightower              West Texas A&M        Sr.

            SECOND TEAM

G Sawyer Lloyd                Angelo State               So.

G Ashton Duncan              Lubbock Christian        Sr.

F Emma Middleton            Lubbock Christian        Sr.

G Frances King                 Midwestern State        So.

F Hannah Wilson              St. Mary’s                   Sr.

G Patrycja Jaworska         A&M International        Sr.

G Brianna Pena                A&M-Kingsville             Jr.

G Jordan Jenkins              Texas Woman’s           Jr.

F Mar’Shalia Lollie            Arkansas-Fort Smith    Sr.

             THIRD TEAM

G/F Stephanie Peterson     Cameron                    So.

F Juliana Robertson           Lubbock Christian       Sr.

G Christina Mason             St. Edward’s               Jr.

G Charli Becker                 St. Edward’s              So.

F Juliana Louis                  A&M-Commerce         Sr.

G Chania Wright               A&M-Commerce         Sr.

G Sadie Moyer                  Texas Woman’s          So.

F Ma’K’La Woods               Texas Woman’s          Sr.

G Hannah Boyett               Arkansas-Fort Smith   So.

F Alexus Quaadman           UT Permian Basin       So.

         HONORABLE MENTION

  Cameron: F Whitney Outon.

  Lubbock Christian: G Madelyn Turner.

  Midwestern State: F Hannah Reynolds, G Haevyn Risley.

  Oklahoma Christian: F Kendra Levings, G Tyra Peck.

  St. Edward’s: F Jazmine Jackson.

  Texas A&M International: F Eva Langton.

  Texas A&M-Commerce: F Agang Tac.

  Texas A&M-Kingsville: G Mia Cherry.

        ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

F Emma Middleton            Lubbock Christian    Sr.

G Allie Schulte                  Lubbock Christian    Sr.

F Hannah Wilson               St. Mary’s               Sr.

F Nicole Heyn                   A&M International    Sr.

F Juliana Louis                  A&M-Commerce       Sr.

        ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

F Madeline Stephens         Angelo State

G Katie King                     Cameron

G Brooklin Bain                 Oklahoma Christian

G/F Janessa Payne            Texas A&M-Kingsville

G Jillian Sowell                  West Texas A&M

