WOLFE CITY — A first-time pairing resulted in a victory in the championship flight of the 10th Annual Craig Bowers Monster Ball Golf Tournament on Sunday at Webb Hill Country Club.
Former Greenville Lion Alan Hawkins, a 12-year veteran with the Flower Mound Police Department, teamed up with former Stephen F. Austin golfer Austin Green to shoot the best 36-hole score in the scramble at 127. They carded a 12-under 60 for Sunday’s round to go with a 67 on Saturday.
Hawkins and Green won by a single stroke over three teams that tied for second: LaDarrin McLane with Joe Killgore, Blake James with Shaun Franklin and Matt Neyra with Dustin Stephenson.
“We’re just buddies,” said Hawkins. “We always talk golf when we see each other. This is the first time to play together.”
“This is my first time playing this golf course,” said Green.
Hawkins and Green played bogey-free golf on Sunday with 12 birdies.
Austin Green averaged 75.79 for 19 rounds for Stephen F. Austin during the 2009-10 golf season. He also played at Frisco Centennial.
Hawkins is a former Lion soccer player and golfer. The field at Texas A&M University-Commerce’s Memorial Stadium is named for his late grandfather Ernest Hawkins, the longtime head football coach of the Lions.
Four teams tied for first place in the first flight with 130 totals: Mark Dean with Gary McCauley, J.P. Gaffney with Jay Eubanks, Brett Perry with Ben Butler and Trent Borchardt with Aaron Moreland.
Two teams tied for first place in the second flight with 129 totals: Wade Toeplitz with Aaron Schick and Alfonso Rodriguez with Jose Quintero.
Sam Jenkins and Tom Stewart took the third flight at 133.
Kevin Bowers teamed with his son Travis to win the fourth flight by seven strokes with their 130 total that included a first-round 63.
George Judge and Christian Rodriguez claimed the fifth flight by two strokes at 136.
John Harvey and Blake Harvey were victorious in the sixth flight by a stroke with a 139.
Two teams tied for first in the seventh flight with 148s: Jay Sorrells with Ryleigh Sorrells and Nathan Oxley with Gary Oxley.
Proceeds from the tournament benefit local charities.
The tournament is named for Craig Bowers, a former Greenville Lion athlete and coach and Royse City principal who died in a skiing accident in 2012.
Though there were overcast skies for much of Sunday’s final round, only a few drops of rain fell.
10th Annual Monster Ball
Golf Tournament
Saturday-Sunday
Webb Hill Country Club
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
1. Alan Hawkins-Austin Green 67-60-127
T2. LaDarrin McLane-Joe Killgore 64-64-128
T2. Blake James-Shaun Franklin 65-63-128
T2. Matt Neyra-Dustin Stephenson 66-62-128
FIRST FLIGHT
T1. Mark Dean-Gary McCauley 64-66-130
T1. J.P. Gaffney-Jay Eubanks 65-65-130
T1. Brett Perry-Ben Butler 66-64-130
T1. Trent Borchardt-Aaron Moreland 66-64-130
SECOND FLIGHT
T1. Wade Toeplitz-Aaron Schick 63-66-129
T1. Alfonso Romero-Jose Quintero 65-64-129
3. Chad Mayfield-James Kindle 64-66-130
T4. Brady Davenport-Nathan Weaks 63-68-131
T4. Pito Lopez-Curtis Stanley 67-64-131
THIRD FLIGHT
1. Sam Jenkins-Tom Stewart 65-68-133
2. Aaron Ross-Chris Vega 64-71-135
3. Colt Herron-Brad Mayrell 68-68-136
T4. Scott Coffman-McKaylin Coffman 70-67-137
T4. Mike Beddow-Bobby Jenkins 65-72-137
T4. Lynn Black-Gary Wallace 67-70-137
T4. Cody Nicholson-Zach Hyde 71-66-137
FOURTH FLIGHT
1. Kevin Bowers-Travis Bowers 63-67-130
2. Chuck Sickels-Kelly Hare 65-72-137
3. Justin Waddle-Harper Waddle 70-68-138
4. Jeremy Powell-Renea Powell 71-68-139
FIFTH FLIGHT
1. George Judge-Christian Rodriguez 65-71-136
2. Jeff Goodson-Corey Peel 67-61-138
3. Jerry Woodard-Rick Espino 68-71-139
4. Kyle Gibson-Noble Ketchum 71-70-141
SIXTH FLIGHT
1. John Harvey-Blake Harvey 70-69-139
2. Jimmy Shaw-Garrett Brumt 69-71-140
3. Kyle Smith-Cliff Hudson 73-71-144
T4. Justin King-Josh Turner 75-70-145
T4. Mark Priest-Kamden Priest 71-74-145
SEVENTH FLIGHT
T1. Jay Sorrells-Ryleigh Sorrells 73-74-148
T. Nathan Oxley-Gary Oxley 71-77-148
3. Arian Alford-Landon May 77-75-153
T4. Todd Hemphill-Tommy Hemphill 77-77-154
T4. Tommy Lewis-Bentley Burrus 82-72-154
