  WOLFE CITY — A first-time pairing resulted in a victory in the championship flight of the 10th Annual Craig Bowers Monster Ball Golf Tournament on Sunday at Webb Hill Country Club.

  Former Greenville Lion Alan Hawkins, a 12-year veteran with the Flower Mound Police Department, teamed up with former Stephen F. Austin golfer Austin Green to shoot the best 36-hole score in the scramble at 127. They carded a 12-under 60 for Sunday’s round to go with a 67 on Saturday.

  Hawkins and Green won by a single stroke over three teams that tied for second: LaDarrin McLane with Joe Killgore, Blake James with Shaun Franklin and Matt Neyra with Dustin Stephenson.

  “We’re just buddies,” said Hawkins. “We always talk golf when we see each other. This is the first time to play together.”

  “This is my first time playing this golf course,” said Green.

  Hawkins and Green played bogey-free golf on Sunday with 12 birdies.

  Austin Green averaged 75.79 for 19 rounds for Stephen F. Austin during the 2009-10 golf season. He also played at Frisco Centennial.

  Hawkins is a former Lion soccer player and golfer. The field at Texas A&M University-Commerce’s Memorial Stadium is named for his late grandfather Ernest Hawkins, the longtime head football coach of the Lions.

  Four teams tied for first place in the first flight with 130 totals: Mark Dean with Gary McCauley, J.P. Gaffney with Jay Eubanks, Brett Perry with Ben Butler and Trent Borchardt with Aaron Moreland.

  Two teams tied for first place in the second flight with 129 totals: Wade Toeplitz with Aaron Schick and Alfonso Rodriguez with Jose Quintero.

  Sam Jenkins and Tom Stewart took the third flight at 133.

  Kevin Bowers teamed with his son Travis to win the fourth flight by seven strokes with their 130 total that included a first-round 63.

  George Judge and Christian Rodriguez claimed the fifth flight by two strokes at 136.

  John Harvey and Blake Harvey were victorious in the sixth flight by a stroke with a 139.

  Two teams tied for first in the seventh flight with 148s: Jay Sorrells with Ryleigh Sorrells and Nathan Oxley with Gary Oxley.

  Proceeds from the tournament benefit local charities.

  The tournament is named for Craig Bowers, a former Greenville Lion athlete and coach and Royse City principal who died in a skiing accident in 2012.

  Though there were overcast skies for much of Sunday’s final round, only a few drops of rain fell.

               10th Annual Monster Ball

                  Golf Tournament

                  Saturday-Sunday

               Webb Hill Country Club

          CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

1. Alan Hawkins-Austin Green               67-60-127

T2. LaDarrin McLane-Joe Killgore           64-64-128

T2. Blake James-Shaun Franklin            65-63-128

T2. Matt Neyra-Dustin Stephenson         66-62-128

         FIRST FLIGHT

T1. Mark Dean-Gary McCauley              64-66-130

T1. J.P. Gaffney-Jay Eubanks                65-65-130

T1. Brett Perry-Ben Butler                    66-64-130

T1. Trent Borchardt-Aaron Moreland      66-64-130

           SECOND FLIGHT

T1. Wade Toeplitz-Aaron Schick            63-66-129

T1. Alfonso Romero-Jose Quintero         65-64-129

3. Chad Mayfield-James Kindle              64-66-130

T4. Brady Davenport-Nathan Weaks      63-68-131

T4. Pito Lopez-Curtis Stanley                67-64-131

             THIRD FLIGHT

1. Sam Jenkins-Tom Stewart                65-68-133

2. Aaron Ross-Chris Vega                     64-71-135

3. Colt Herron-Brad Mayrell                  68-68-136

T4. Scott Coffman-McKaylin Coffman    70-67-137

T4. Mike Beddow-Bobby Jenkins           65-72-137

T4. Lynn Black-Gary Wallace                67-70-137

T4. Cody Nicholson-Zach Hyde             71-66-137

               FOURTH FLIGHT

1. Kevin Bowers-Travis Bowers             63-67-130

2. Chuck Sickels-Kelly Hare                  65-72-137

3. Justin Waddle-Harper Waddle          70-68-138

4. Jeremy Powell-Renea Powell            71-68-139

              FIFTH FLIGHT

1. George Judge-Christian Rodriguez     65-71-136

2. Jeff Goodson-Corey Peel                   67-61-138

3. Jerry Woodard-Rick Espino               68-71-139

4. Kyle Gibson-Noble Ketchum              71-70-141

             

              SIXTH FLIGHT

1. John Harvey-Blake Harvey               70-69-139

2. Jimmy Shaw-Garrett Brumt              69-71-140

3. Kyle Smith-Cliff Hudson                   73-71-144

T4. Justin King-Josh Turner                  75-70-145

T4. Mark Priest-Kamden Priest              71-74-145

               SEVENTH FLIGHT

T1. Jay Sorrells-Ryleigh Sorrells            73-74-148

T. Nathan Oxley-Gary Oxley                  71-77-148

3. Arian Alford-Landon May                   77-75-153

T4. Todd Hemphill-Tommy Hemphill        77-77-154

T4. Tommy Lewis-Bentley Burrus           82-72-154

