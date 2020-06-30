The Park Street Fourth of July parade and the Independence Day Bottle Rocket Bash planned for Saturday in Greenville have been called off due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
However, the Firecracker 5K race is still on but with a different format. Instead of the competitors running up and down Park Street in Greenville on Saturday morning in a 3.1-mile race, they will compete on their own in a virtual format, according to race organizer Pam Vierus.
“People can run any time from July 4-11 on their own time,” she said.
The runners then can submit their time for their 3.1-mile run and “turn in a picture on their runner’s ap,” she said.
“And if they choose, they can get a refund as well,” she said.
Registered runners can pick up their race T-shirts from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday at the Reecy Davis Recreation Center, 4320 Lee Street in Greenville.
“We’re taking registration up until Friday,” said Vierus.
Fifty-nine runners had already preregistered. The 5K race usually attracts between 85 to 100 runners.
Medals will still be awarded to the fastest three male and female runners in each age division and to the overall male and female champions.
Soccer player Payton Franklin finished first in both of the last two races, running a time of 19 minutes, 33.77 seconds in 2018 and 21:34.16 in 2019. The former Greenville Lion all-district midfielder now plays soccer at Dallas Baptist.
Claire Nievandt was the first female finisher in 2018 with a 23:33.00.
Maria Servin was the first female finisher last year at 23:16.59.
Greenville Major David Dreiling made the decision on Monday to postpone the parade and fireworks display following an executive order by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott prohibiting outdoor gatherings of 100 or more people in the state without special permission.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.