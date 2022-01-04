QUINLAN — Farmersville outscored Boles 39-20 in the second half to claim a 59-47 victory over the Hornets in the boys championship game of the Boles Invitational Basketball Tournament.
The Farmers rallied from a 27-20 halftime disadvantage, outscoring Boles 22-8 and 17-12 over the final two quarters.
“Every game this tournament went just like that,” said Farmersville coach Stephen Blassingame. “We get down at halftime and we find another gear.”
Farmersville hit three 3-pointers in the third quarter, including two by Dylan Shankle and one by Tre Brewer and also picked up buckets from Logan Lane, Kael Mathews, Jordan Herring and Brajoen Tidwell.
Tom Saari scored eight points for Farmersville in the fourth quarer and Lane scored five to finish the game with 11 points. Brewer led with 12. Mathews, Herring, Shankle and Saari all finished with eight points.
“They got hot,” said Boles coach Jeff Thomason. “We knew they had some shooters that can shoot well.”
Wyatt Staggs scored inside and out to lead Boles and all scorers with 14 points. Jayce Dickeson and Kaden Johnson added nine points each and Jonathan Cruthird chipped in eight.
Thomason said the Hornets played well to reach the finals of their tournament.
“I’m extremely pleased with the way our boys played,” he said. “They earned that.”
Boles is scheduled to play next at Greenville Christian on Tuesday.
Boles Invitational Tournament
Boys championship game
Farmersville 7 13 22 17 —59
Boles 15 12 8 12 —47
F: Tre Brewer 12, Logan Lane 11, Kael Mathews 8, Austin Grobe 2, Jordan Herring 8, Brajoen Tidwell 2, Dylan Shankle 8, Tom Saari 8.
B: Kole Lively 1, Jayce Dickeson 9, Wyatt Staggs 14, Jonathan Cruthird 8, Kaden Johnson 9, Jordan Dickeson 4, Cody Gore 2.
Record: F 13-9.
FarNext game: Boles at Greenville Christian, Tuesday.
