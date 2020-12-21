QUINLAN — Colt Cooper, whose cousin Billy Don Malone was one of the top passers in Abilene Christian University history, has signed to play football with the Wildcats.
The 6-4, 230-pound senior from Quinlan Ford hopes to play tight end at ACU, following in the footsteps of Malone, who ranks second in career passing yards (12,012), first in career touchdown passes (114), first in most 250-plus yard passing games (30) and second in career total offense (12,065) during a stellar career at ACU from 2005-8. Malone was a product of North Lamar.
Cooper led the 6-3 Ford Panthers in 2020 in receptions with 12 for 244 yards and a TD. He also led in pancake blocks with 50 and also rushed for 97 yards and two TDs on 19 carries.
Cooper, who has earned all-district honors at both tight end and linebacker, ranked as the Panthers’ second-leading tackler this season with 76 total tackles, including 30 solos, plus three tackles for losses, an interception, three pass break-ups and a fumble recovery.
“I want to be one of the best tight ends to ever go to ACU and I’d love to go to the next level from ACU,” said Cooper, at his signing ceremony in the Larry L. Johnson Athletic Complex at Ford High School.
Cooper led Ford in tackles in 2019 with 104, including 47 solos and nine tackles for losses but said his favorite position is tight end. He averaged 32 yards a catch as a tight end in 2019, with three TD receptions.
“You get to block people and catch the ball,” he said.
His father Chawn Cooper, an assistant coach at Ford, who previously was a head football coach with the Greenville Lions and also an assistant coach at Lone Oak and Caddo Mills, said Colt has worked really hard to earn this scholarship opportunity.
“He spent 10 years and thousands of hours in the weight room preparing for college ball,” said Cooper. “In the fifth grade he decided he wanted to play college ball.”
Colt Cooper was a state qualifier in powerlifting last spring though he didn’t get to compete after the state meet was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s also the Panthers’ top shotputter and discus thrower and hopes to advance to state in both of those events.
Cooper was also an all-district linebacker as a sophomore at Caddo Mills in 2018, recording 91 tackles, including 40 solos and 51 tackles.
He caught 20 passes for 449 yards and six TDs in his career though Ford was primarily a running team, and finished with 271 tackles with 117 solos in three varsity seasons with the Panthers and the Foxes.
“I think he’ll do great (at ACU},” said Ford head coach Todd Wallace. “If you have 50 kids like Colt you’ll be in good shape.”
“I’m proud of him as an athlete and a player,” said Colt’s father. “More so of the man he’s growing into.”
