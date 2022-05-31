COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball coach Jason Burton welcomes veteran coach Gerald Ewing to Commerce as an assistant coach.
Ewing, an A&M-Commerce alum, brings over 25 plus years of coaching experience with his most recent stop being as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at UT-Arlington.
Before his time at UTA Ewing had a six-year stint as the head coach at Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, TX. During that time the Lady Cards advanced to the NJCAA National Championship game three times and the semifinals two additional times during his six seasons as the head coach.
“We are excited to bring in a veteran coach of Gerald’s caliber to our staff. He is someone I’ve known for years, who has always had played a similar style of play as A&M-Commerce has always won at a high level,” said Burton.
“He is well respected in this business by his peers and well loved by his former players. His wealth of knowledge and his network will be huge assets to our program in helping us maintain what has already been built here as we transition to Division I. More than that, he is a man of character and someone who will represent this university with class and positively impact our student-athletes”.
During the 2020-21 COVID season at UTA the team finished 13-7 with Ewing working with the guard position and also as the program’s recruiting and defensive coordinator.
“I want to thank Jason Burton for giving me the opportunity to work here at Texas A&M Commerce,” said Ewing. “I am extremely excited to be a part of this staff and program as we go thru the transition from NCAA DII to DI.”
