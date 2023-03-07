Six errors hurt the Greenville Lions in an 8-6 non-district baseball home loss to Mount Vernon on Monday at John Mason Field.
"We made too many mistakes tonight," said Lions coach Jeromy Slagle. "Way too many on the infield. Our defense hasn't been like that all year.
"We just had a bad night. We've got to get better," he said.
The Lions, who dropped to 7-5 for the season, are to resume their non-district schedule in a tournament at Edgewood. They are to face Athens and Wills Point on Thursday.
Lion starting pitcher Brandt Downing struck out nine in six innings, giving up six hits and five runs, but only two of the runs were earned. He also walked two.
Stone Galay pitched the final inning for the Lions, allowing one hit and three unearned runs. He walked two.
Downing and Gage Blue both pounded three hits to lead the Lions at the plate. Daymien Bankston and Bryce Samples also produced a couple of hits.
The Lions are a young team with a freshman starter, plus four sophomores.
"They're going to learn," said Slagle. "We're going to get better."
