Greenville Lions golf coach Don Johnson is hoping that three is a lucky number for the third annual Lee Leonard Memorial Golf Tournament.
The event was originally scheduled for May 22 but was rescheduled for June 5 due to inclement weather. Then it was postponed again to Aug. 7 at Webb Hill Country Club near Wolfe City.
“The way I see it is they need rain in August, the only way is to have the Lee Leonard tournament,” said Johnson, the organizer of the tournament. “You’ve just got to keep a good humor about it and try again.”
This tournament has had some other bad luck with the weather. A heavy downpour halted play in the 2019 event.
The entry fee is $300 per two-player team. Cart rental is $20 per team. Two mulligans are available for $20 per player and extra shots on the par-3s are $5 each.
Pre-flighting will be based on handicaps.
To enter text Don Johnson at 903-456-1594 with the players’ names, handicaps, the player’s address and phone number.
The entry deadline is Aug. 1.
The tournament benefits the Greenville Lions and Lady Lions high school golf teams and is named for Lee Leonard, a teacher/coach for nearly 40 years at Greenville, Commerce, Caddo Mills and Eunice, New Mexico. Leonard also played basketball at New Mexico State on two Aggie teams that went 23-6 and 24-5 in the seasons 1967-68 and 1968-69. Leonard died in 2013.
