ROYSE CITY — No. 4 state-ranked Ennis handed the Royse City Bulldogs their first football loss this season, 48-20 on Friday night.
Ennis, which rolled up 654 yards of total offense, is now alone in first place in the District 8-5A II standings at 6-0. Ennis is 9-0 overall.
The Bulldogs dropped to 8-1 for the season. They’re tied with Forney for second place in the district standings at 5-1. Royse City will next play at Forney on Friday night. Both teams are assured of playoff berths.
Running back Dee Johnson led Ennis, rushing for a game-high 314 yards on 24 carries, including touchdown runs of 4, 77 and 24 yards.
Champ Petty-Dozier rushed for a team-high 154 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries for the Bulldogs.
Royse City quarterback Kenneth Spring was 9-of-19 passing for 84 yards and a touchdown and ran for 85 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.
Sam Mitchum also rushed for 41 yards on 11 carries.
Jonah Roberson led the Royse City receivers with four catches for 34 yards and Dozier caught two for 30 yards, including a touchdown.
