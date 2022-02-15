DAHLONEGA, Ga. - Emily Otto registered program-record 13 strikeouts on Sunday morning against the Davis & Elkins Senators.
The No. 22 ranked Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team shut out the Senators, 11-0, at the Haines & Carolyn Hill Stadium.
Otto (Lamar Consolidated) needed one more strikeout in the seventh to break the previous record of 12, which was done by teammate, Alyssa LeBlanc twice last season. She punched out the final hitter of the game to get her 13th strikeout. The Lions improve to 7-4 on the season, while dropping the Senators to 0-7.
“Not only did our hitters show up to play today, but so did Emily Otto with a record setting 13 strikeouts,” said interim head coach Gay McNutt. “I cannot say enough about the bat of Ayanna Williams hitting two monstrous bombs today. This great team effort sends us back to Texas feeling much better.”
Offensively, Ayanna Williams (Round Rock - Cedar Ridge) had two three-run home runs. The Lions stole nine bases, which are tied for second most in program history and most since 2017.
Otto struck out the first six batters of the game, a fielding error broke up the perfect game in the third, but she got two more strikeouts in the third. She struck out all three batters in the fourth inning as well.
The Lions left two runners, at second and third, to end the first inning, but scored their first run of the day in the second. Sabrina Anguiano (Riverside, Calif.) drew a walk in the second, she stole second, and scored on an RBI single by Madison Schaefer (Frisco - Independence). A&M-Commerce had two more runners on base in the second, but both were stranded.
Leo Terry (Emory - Rains) singled to start the fifth, she stole second, and touched home plate on a triple by Alyssa LeBlanc (Katy). The Lions had runners on second and third with one out and had the bases loaded with two outs, but the Senators did not allow another run.
The Senators broke up Otto’s no-hit bid in the fifth inning on a single by Honesty Holt, she moved to second on a second on a walk drawn by Trinity Cossette with one out. Otto collected her 12th punch out and caused a fly out to end the threat.
Williams slammed a three-run home run to left center in the sixth inning to make it 5-0. MacKenzie Dugi (St. Hedwig - East Central) singled to start the inning, she stole second, and advanced to third on a single by Terry. Williams followed Terry with her first home run as a Lion.
The Lions are scheduled to play five games this weekend at the West Texas Invitational in Canyon starting at 12:30 p.m. on Friday.
