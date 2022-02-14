Eight local teams are headed to the University Interscholastic League girls basketball playoffs with six of them scheduled to play bi-district games on Monday night.
The Monday night schedule includes Royse City vs. Waco University in a 5A playoff at 7 at Waxahachie, Caddo Mills vs. Mabank in a 4A game at 7 at Wills Point and Lone Oak against Pottsboro in a 3A game at 8 p.m. at Paris High School.
Also playing on Monday at Wolfe City against Muenster in a 2A contest at 8 at Howe, Cumby against Detroit in a 5:30 game at Sulphur Springs and Boles against Rivercrest in a 7:30 game at Sulphur Springs.
Two games are on tap for Tuesday with Bland against Alvord in a 2A tilt at 6 in Celina and Campbell against Bloomburg in Class A action at 6:30 at Rivercrest.
Royse City will bring a 31-3 season record and a No. 12 state ranking into its playoff game against Waco University, which is the fourth seed in District 14-5A. Royse City won the 13-5A title with a 13-1 district record as Nevaeh Zavala led the Lady Bulldogs in district play at 14.8 points per game. Maggie Hutka averaged 12.4 points and a team-high 8.7 rebounds. Next in scoring averages were Nicole Weaver (7.5), Kayla Kimbrough (7.4) and Alexia Lohman (7.3).
The Caddo Mills Lady Foxes went 26-7 in the regular season and 10-2 in District 13-4A to finish second behind state-ranked Sunnyvale. The Lady Foxes are ranked 21st in one state poll. Kayanna Cox leads Caddo Mills at 19.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 2.2 blocked shots per game. Marisa Richardson is averaging 14.3 points and 3.9 steals.
Mabank went 25-9 in the regular season and finished third in District 14-4A behind No. 4 Brownsboro and No. 19 Canton.
Lone Oak, which was third in District 12-3A, will take on 30-4 Pottsboro, which is ranked No. 14. Pottsboro is the second seed from District 11-3A.
Wolfe City is to play No. 6 state-ranked Muenster, the District 13-2A champion. Wolfe City tied for second with Tom Bean and Bland in 14-2A but wound up as the fourth seed after losing 54-41 to Bland on Saturday in Greenville. Muenster is 28-3 for the season and went 12-0 in district play. Muenster reached the state tournament last year before losing 37-34 in the region finals to eventual state champion Lipan.
Cumby, a 24-8 team in the regular season, will take on a Detroit team that finished second in District 16-2A. Cumby was third in 15-2A.
Bland, which beat Wolfe City 54-41 for the third playoff seed in District 14-2A, will face No. 22-ranked Alvord, which was second to Muenster in 13-2A.
Campbell, fourth in District 23-2A, will take on a 22-9 Bloomburg team that was the 24-A champion.
UIL girls basketball playoffs
Class 5A bi-district — Royse City vs. Waco University, 7 p.m. Monday, Waxahachie High School.
Class 4A bi-district — Caddo Mills vs. Mabank, 7 p.m. Monday, Wills Point High School.
Class 3A bi-district — Lone Oak vs. Pottsboro, 8 p.m. Monday, Paris High School.
Class 2A bi-district — Bland vs. Alvord, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Celina High School.
Class 2A bi-district — Wolfe City vs. Muenster, 8 p.m. Monday, Howe High School.
Class 2A bi-district — Cumby vs. Detroit, 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sulphur Springs High School.
Class 2A bi-district — Boles vs. Rivercrest, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sulphur Springs High School.
Class A bi-district — Campbell vs. Bloomburg, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Rivercrest.
