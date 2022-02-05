Eight Greenville student-athletes signed letters of intent to attend college during a ceremony in the Greenville Hgh School gymnasium.
The list includes five football players, two volleyball players and one cheerleader who is also a powerlifter.
Football players Degaryion Anderson, Jacson Cathey, Joe Galay, Dyshaun Grigsby and Jaylen Mapps signed with five different universities.
Volleyball players Jenna Wade and Brooke Hutchings signed letters as did cheerleader Meredith Williams.
Anderson, a first-team all-district defensive back, signed with Southwestern College of Winfield, Kansas. Anderson picked off a couple of passes on defense and was also the Lions’ third-leading receiver for the season with nine catches for 160 yards and one touchdown.
Cathey, a defensive back, ranked as one of the Lions’ leading tacklers for the season at nearly nine per game. He signed with Texas Wesleyan.
Galay, who played quarterback, signed with Lyons College of Batesville, Arkansas. Galay threw for a team-high 879 yards and six TDs in 2021, completing 53 of 113 passes. He also ran for 76 yards and a pair of TDs.
Grigsby, a first-team all-district defensive tackle, signed with Northeastern State of Tahlequah, Oklahoma. Grigsby averaged nearly six tackles per game.
Mapps, a defensive lineman, signed with Texas A&M-Commerce. Mapps averaged about four tackles per game.
Wade and Hutchings were four-year varsity volleyball players, helping the Lady Lions to three straight playoff trips and season records of 22-16, 28-15, 17-6 and 23-16. Both earned numerous all-district honors.
Wade signed with East Texas Baptist University of Marshall and Hutchings signed with North Central Texas College of Gainesville. Hutchings recorded 1,024 kills, 245 blocks, 104 service aces and 871 digs in her career. Wade finished with 600 kills, 222 blocks, 37 aces and 220 digs.
“I think they’re both going to be huge contributors to their teams,” said Lady Lions volleyball coach Jenna Sickels. “They’re just great kids. All-around great athletes. Can’t ask for anything better from those two.”
Williams signed a letter with Stephen F. Austin for cheerleading but has also been a state qualifier in powerlifting, placing fourth last year at the state meet.
Lions athletic director Darren Duke praised all eight signees.
“What a wonderful accomplishment for our student-athletes,” he said. “It’s a special reward for all their hard work in athletics, as well as academics. We are very proud of them and looking forward to watching them represent Greenville as they continue their careers.”
