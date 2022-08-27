COMMERCE — The Commerce Tigers played a tight 14-7 game to halftime, but the Edgewood Bulldogs ran away with the game in the second half to take a 41-14 victory on Friday in the 2022 football season opener.
Izayah Simon of Commerce scored the first touchdown of the game on a 2-yard run with 5:32 left in the second quarter. That TD was set up by senior standout Da’Shawn Jackson’s 48-yard catch-and-run on a strike delivered by quarterback Michael Orso.
Edgewood then got great field position on a short kick and a Commerce penalty to mount a four-play, 35-yard drive resulting in a TD pass from Hayden Wilcoxson to Brady Bannister to tie the score at 7.
Edgewood intercepted Commerce pass and added another Bannister scoring catch to make it 14-7 with 58 seconds left, and that score stood going into halftime.
The Bulldogs controlled the second half with scoring runs of 58 yards and 7 yards by Wilcoxson, another touchdown catch by Bannister for 18 yards and a 28-yard TD catch by A.C. Watson.
Commerce kept it lively as Carlos Aubrey returned a kick 92 yards for a score late in the third quarter, but it wasn’t enough as Edgewood took home the win.
Commerce hosts Leonard next on Friday and Edgewood hosts the Rains Wildcats.
