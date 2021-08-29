EDGEWOOD — The Commerce Tigers couldn’t notch a late score in a competitive football game against the Edgewood Bulldogs, falling 26-21 in the season opener.
Both teams started very sharp in the first quarter, with the Tigers receiving the kickoff to start the game and mounting an eight-play drive for 76 yards, netting in a 6-yard pass touchdown from junior quarterback Darren Beal to junior receiver Carlos Aubrey.
Edgewood answered with a 10-play, 73-yard drive and a 6-yard scoring run by senior quarterback Hayden Wilcoxson, but missed the extra point to make it 7-6 Commerce.
A 49-yard kickoff return by DeShawn Jackson of Commerce set up an 8-yard touchdown pass from Beal to Myles Boyd, giving Commerce a 14-6 lead with the point-after.
In the second quarter, Edgewood’s Casey Leath caught a 6-yard touchdown pass, but the conversion failed, making it 14-12 Commerce with 8:01 left in the first half. Both defenses tightened, and that score carried into the half.
The Bulldogs capped the second-half opening drive with a 15-yard scoring run by Noah Boone, to take an Edgewood lead at 18-14 on a failed conversion.
Commerce answered with a huge 75-yard Jackson catch on third and long to retake the lead at 21-18, then held Edgewood out of the end zone by stopping them at Commerce’s 2-yard line on fourth down. However, the Edgewood defense then took advantage of a bad snap and notched a safety as Beal scrambled to throw the ball and suffered an intentional grounding penalty in the end one.
After trading possessions, the Bulldogs marched down the field and Noah Boone scored from three yards out to take a 26-21 Edgewood lead, with Edgewood failing to notch any extra points for the entire game.
That score held as Edgewood intercepted a Commerce pass on fourth and 25 with 34 seconds left.
The Tigers are on the road again in Leonard on Friday, while Edgewood travels to face the Rains Wildcats in Emory.
