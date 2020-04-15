Ector’s 30-7 Eagles dominated the voting on the All-District 23-A boys basketball team.
The Eagles, who won district and bi-district championships, claimed four of the top honors including most valuable player (Garen Norwood), offensive MVP (Austin Earl), defensive MVP (Noel Cannady) and coach of the year (Blake Turner).
The only superlative that did not go to the Eagles was the newcomer of the year honor, shared by Astin Balvin of Dodd City and Kevin Wittle of Fruitvale.
Fannindel sophomore Contreal Judkins earned second-team honors. His teammate Brandon Dillehay was on the honorable mention list.
Leo Alvarez and Yahya Ateeh of Greenville Pioneer Technology & Arts also made the honorable mention list.
All-District 23-A
Boys Basketball Team
Most valuable player — Garen Norwood, Ector, Sr.
Offensive MVP — Austin Earl, Ector, Sr.
Defensive MVP — Noel Cannady, Ector, Sr.
Newcomers of the year — Aston Balvin, Dodd City, Fr.; Kevin Wittle, Fruitvale, Jr.
Coach of the year — Blake Turner, Ector
FIRST TEAM
Kyrin Beach Ector Jr.
Isaiah Billingsley Miller Grove So.
Kenny Nelms Ector Sr.
Kobe Robertson Miller Grove Jr.
Brayden Vaught Dodd City Jr.
Gunnar Wilson Dodd City Jr.
SECOND TEAM
Landon Allen Dodd City Jr.
Matthew Brignon Miller Grove Jr.
Nathan Essary Ector Sr.
Contreal Judkins Fannindel So.
Lexton Sly Miller Grove So.
Payton Thompson Fruitvale Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Greenville Pioneer Technology & Arts: Leo Alvarez, So.; Yahya Ateeh, So.
Fruitvale: Colby Bain, Sr.; Jeremiah Corley, So.; Lucas Hendrix, So.
Dodd City: Colton Brewer, Jr.; Zayne Kennon, Sr.
Fannindel: Brandon Dillehay, Jr.
Miller Grove: Riley Hasten, Fr.; Tanner Hensley, So.
Yantis: Carlos Lopez, Jr.
