  Ector’s 30-7 Eagles dominated the voting on the All-District 23-A boys basketball team.

  The Eagles, who won district and bi-district championships, claimed four of the top honors including most valuable player (Garen Norwood), offensive MVP (Austin Earl), defensive MVP (Noel Cannady) and coach of the year (Blake Turner).

  The only superlative that did not go to the Eagles was the newcomer of the year honor, shared by Astin Balvin of Dodd City and Kevin Wittle of Fruitvale.

  Fannindel sophomore Contreal Judkins earned second-team honors. His teammate Brandon Dillehay was on the honorable mention list.

  Leo Alvarez and Yahya Ateeh of Greenville Pioneer Technology & Arts also made the honorable mention list.

                  All-District 23-A

            Boys Basketball Team

  Most valuable player — Garen Norwood, Ector, Sr.

  Offensive MVP — Austin Earl, Ector, Sr.

  Defensive MVP — Noel Cannady, Ector, Sr.

  Newcomers of the year — Aston Balvin, Dodd City, Fr.; Kevin Wittle, Fruitvale, Jr.

  Coach of the year — Blake Turner, Ector

               FIRST TEAM

Kyrin Beach                        Ector              Jr.

Isaiah Billingsley                 Miller Grove    So.

Kenny Nelms                      Ector              Sr.

Kobe Robertson                  Miller Grove     Jr.

Brayden Vaught                  Dodd City        Jr.

Gunnar Wilson                    Dodd City        Jr.

                 SECOND TEAM

Landon Allen                      Dodd City          Jr.

Matthew Brignon                Miller Grove        Jr.

Nathan Essary                    Ector                 Sr.

Contreal Judkins                 Fannindel          So.

Lexton Sly                          Miller Grove       So.

Payton Thompson               Fruitvale            Sr.

              HONORABLE MENTION

  Greenville Pioneer Technology & Arts: Leo Alvarez, So.; Yahya Ateeh, So.

  Fruitvale: Colby Bain, Sr.; Jeremiah Corley, So.; Lucas Hendrix, So.

  Dodd City: Colton Brewer, Jr.; Zayne Kennon, Sr.

  Fannindel: Brandon Dillehay, Jr.

  Miller Grove: Riley Hasten, Fr.; Tanner Hensley, So.

  Yantis: Carlos Lopez, Jr.

