Greenville’s football contest on Friday at North Forney continues a friendly rivalry for Lions head coach Darren Duke but is still a big game for the Lions.
The 7:30 p.m. contest at Forney City Bank Stadium pits the 3-1 Lions against 5-0 North Forney in District 8-5A-II zone play.
Lions head coach Darren Duke and Randy Jackson of North Forney have known each other since junior high days at Tenaha in East Texas. They were football teammates and also served as assistant coaches on the Lions’ staff under head coach Marvin Sedberry.
“On a personal level it’s fun,” said Duke. “We’ve known each other for so long. To be from a small town and coach at a big level is for fun us.”
But it will be all business once the game starts because the winner of this zone game earns a playoff spot. The district went to zone play to determine the two playoff representatives after three district teams, including Greenville, were sidelined by COVID-19.
Greenville opened zone play last week with a 49-21 win at Corsicana. North Forney won its zone opener, 56-21 over Sulphur Springs. The Lions will play Sulphur Springs next week for homecoming in Greenville’s final zone game.
The two friends are 1-1 against each other. North Forney won the first game 49-21 in 2018 but Greenville took last year’s game 49-38. The two teams wound up tied for fourth place in the 2019 district standings. Because of that victory Greenville advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 2003 and North Forney stayed at home.
North Forney is averaging 46 points and 438 yards per game this season compared to 34 points and 360 yards per game for the Lions.
“They’ve been scoring a ton of points,” said Duke. “They’re definitely the best team we’ve played. They’re No. 5 in the state for a reason.”
North Forney quarterback Jacob Acuna has completed 47 of 82 passes for 728 yards and nine touchdowns and has run for 135 yards and one TD.
Ty Collins, a 5-11, 206-pound senior running back, leads the Falcon rushers with 666 yards and eight TDs on 101 carries.
North Forney’s top two receivers are Collyn Shipley (20-236, 4 TDs) and Kameron Allen (16-322, 4 TDs).
Duke said the Lions’ defense will need to play better against that Falcon offense. The Lions are giving up 353 yards per game.
Greenville quarterback Brandon Stephens is 31-of-42 passing for 542 yards and six TDs and is the Lions’ second-leading rusher with 255 yards and five TDs on 49 carries.
Wide receiver-running back Miles Denson, who scored four touchdowns last week, leads the Lions in rushing (26-346, 5 TDs) and has 10 catches for 163 yards and a TD.
Wide receiver Shawn Brown also has 10 catches for 542 yards and six touchdowns, including a 72-yard TD catch last week.
“I like how we’re playing,” said Duke.
