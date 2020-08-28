For the first time in more than 30 years, Greenville coach Darren Duke won’t be coaching a game on the first Friday night of the football season.
Duke may go see a game but he won’t be coaching due to schedule changes caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Class 4A, 3A, 2A and A schools in the University Interscholastic League are kicking off their football seasons this weekend. Seven local teams are scheduled to open the season on Friday. The schedule includes Caddo Mills at Gainesville, Whitney at Quinlan Ford, Edgewood at Commerce, Winona at Lone Oak, Wolfe City at Leonard, Boles is at Overton and Fannindel is at Fruitvale.
The 6A and 5A schools, including the Greenville Lions and Royse City Bulldogs, and the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools, including Greenville Christian, don’t start practicing until around Labor Day and then don’t kick off their seasons until late September.
“This is the first time since I was a student in San Marcos in September, 1989,” said Duke. “Other than that I have been on a Friday night sideline every year (at this time).”
Duke said the feeling is really different for him.
“It’s also been many years that I won’t have had that two or three weeks of two-a-day practices,” he said.
The Lions also didn’t get to have spring football training as originally planned due to the pandemic.
“It seems like forever,” said Duke. “No spring ball. I’m hoping a game (as a fan) will get me going.”
The Lions and Lady Lions will be starting their 2020 football and volleyball practices just after midnight at 12:01 a.m. on Sept. 7.
“It’s a combination of two Greenville Lion traditions,” said Duke. “Midnight Madness and labor on Labor Day.”
Duke said the Lions and Lady Lions have been showing up in good numbers for summer workouts in the evening.
The 6-5 Lions are coming off their first appearance in the football playoffs since 2003 and the 28-15 Lady Lions were district champions in volleyball last fall. The returning players from both teams are anxious to get rolling again, according to Duke.
“You feel excited now that we have a definite start time,” he said. “I noticed that every one has a little more pep in their step.”
