Brandt Downing struck out 10 and scored the game-winning run to lead the Greenville Lions to a 3-2 District 13-5A home baseball win over Denison on Friday.
The Lions avenged a 5-1 loss to Denison earlier in the week to up their season record to 12-16 and district record to 2-8.
They will close out the season with two district games this week against Princeton. The teams are scheduled to play at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at John Mason Field in Greenville and then at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Princeton.
Greenville, Melissa and Princeton are tied for fifth place in the district standings at 2-8. Princeton won its last game 7-4 over Melissa in 10 innings.
Downing struck out 10 batters in 6 2/3 innings, giving up five hits. He left the game with two runners on base and no runs allowed after reaching his pitch limit.
Easton Slagle relieved Downing to record the last out before Denison tied the game at 2-2.
Downing then led off the bottom of the seventh with a triple and scored on Stone Galay’s walk-off single. The Lions then mobbed Galay and he walked off the field with a huge grin.
“That’s a huge win for the kind of season we’ve had, up and down,” said Lions coach Jeromy Slagle.
“I’m very proud of them. Very proud of them,” he said.
Slagle praised the performance of Downing, on the mound and at the plate.
“That’s a bulldog right there,” he said. “He got to the last pitch and then he had two big hits.”
Slagle also praised Galay, who’s also a defensive leader at catcher.
“That’s clutch for him and he’s been struggling at the plate. That’s big for him.”
District 13-5A baseball
Denison 000 000 2 — 2 6 5
Greenville 000 020 1 — 3 3 1
WP: Easton Slagle, 1 hit, 0 runs, 0 ERs, 1 BB, 0 Ks in 1/3 IP; in relief of Brandt Downing, 5 hits, 2 runs, 2 ERs, 3 BBs, 10 Ks in 6 2/3 IP.
LP: Zane Ramey, 2 hits, 1 run, 1 ER, 0 BBs, 0 Ks in 1/3 IP; in relief of Owen Ewton, 1 hit, 2 runs, 2 ERs, 3 BBs, 10 Ks in 6 IP.
Leading hitters
D: Canaan Farley Jr. 1-4, Jack Aleman 1-3, Ty Kirkbride 1-3, Kaleb Grigg 2-3, 1 run; Ethan Jaresh 1-3.
G: Brandt Downing 2-4, 2 3Bs, 2 runs; Stone Galey 1-3, 1B, 1 RBI.
Records: G 12-16, 2-8; D 15-7, 5-4.
Next game: Princeton at Greenville, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
