HAMMOND, La. — Diamond Sefe broke a long scoreless drought with a two-run homer but the Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions still lost 10-2 to Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday.
Sefe’s towering shot, her fourth homer of the season, broke a 30-inning streak for the Lions in Southland Conference softball. They also lost 3-0 and 8-0 on Friday to Southeastern Louisiana after getting swept 9-0, 8-0 and 1-0 by McNeese State the previous weekend.
“We went up against the best two teams in our conference on the road the last two weeks, which was a great learning opportunity for our young team,” said Lions coach Brittany Miller. “We are looking forward to being back at home next weekend.”
The Lions, who are now 5-27 for the season and 1-8 in the Southland Conference, are to continue Southland play at home against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi with two games on Friday and one on Saturday.
Kaydee Bennett, a freshman from Caddo Mills, went 5-for-8 at the plate for the Lions in the three games against Southeastern Louisiana and reached base seven times. Bennett leads the Lions for the season with a .364 average, 28 hits, 14 runs and 12 stolen bases.
Sefe, who went 2-for-3 on Saturday, ranks second on the team with a .324 batting average. She leads the team in homers and runs batted in (16).
Avery Zeigler is next for the Lions at .254 with eight RBIs.
Bailey Krolzyk and Maddie Watson homered for Southeastern Louisiana in the 10-2 win.
