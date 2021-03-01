BULLARD — Miles Denson won the 100-meter dash and ran on Greenville’s winning 4x100 and 4x200-meter relay teams to lead the Lions to second place in the team standings on Wednesday at the Bullard Panther Relays.
The Lions and Lady Lions competed in that meet after calling off their own Cotton Ford Relays because of issues caused by last week’s winter storms.
Denson, who was the district 100-meter champion in 2019 as a sophomore, won that event in the time of 10.78 seconds.
He ran with Brandon Stephens, Chrishon Guster and Kenton Anderson on the victorious 4x100 team (43.54) and with Anderson, Shawn Brown and O.J. Johnson on the Lions’ winning 4x200 relay (1:31.82).
Brown and Johnson went one and two in the 200 in the times of 23.52 and 23.83.
JaQuez Davis won the long jump at 20 feet 3 inches.
Alysa Cortez was second in the shot put to lead the Lady Lions to a seventh-place team finish with 34 points.
Deonna Jackson was also third in the 200-meter dash (29.35).
Bullard Varsity Meet
VARSITY BOYS
Greenville Lions’ results
Team standings — 1. Lindale 127, 2. Greenville 92, 3. Chapel Hill 89, 4. Bullard 82, 5. Jacksonville 73, 6. Palestine 65, 7. Rusk 42, 8. Henderson 34, 9. Frankston 8.
100-meter dash — 1. Miles Denton, 10.78; 6. Brandon Stephens, 11.67.
200-meter dash — 1. Shawn Brown, 23.52; 2. O.J. Johnson, 23.83.
4x100-meter relay — 1. (Brandon Stephens, Miles Denson, Chrishon Guster, Kenton Anderson), 43.54.
4x200-meter relay — 1. (Kenton Anderson, Miles Denson, Shawn Brown, O.J. Johnson), 1:31.82.
4x400-meter relay — 3. (Damian Lewis, Kenton Anderson, Chrishon Guster, JaQuez Davis), 3:43.38.
Long jump — 1. JaQuez Davis, 20-3; 6. K.D. Johnson, 19-2.
VARSITY GIRLS
Greenville Lady Lions’ results
Team standings — 1. Jacksonville 144, 2. Bullard 105, 3. Palestine 98, 4. Chapel Hill 81, 5. Lindale 77, 6. Henderson 48, 7. Greenville 34, 8. Rusk 26, 9. Frankston 0.
100-meter dash — 4. Matiya Simpson, 13.52; 6. Se’Niya Reed, 13.99.
200-meter dash — 3. Deonna Jackson, 29.35; 6. Matiya Simpson, 30.01.
4x100-meter relay — 6. (Matiya Simpson, Andrea Angel, Se’Niya Reed, Deonna Jackson), 53.89.
4x200-meter relay — 6. (Andrea Angel, Se’Niya Reed, Deonna Jackson, Myriah Barrett), 1:56.21.
Shot put — 2. Alysa Cortez, 32-4 1/2; 4. Xariah Phelps, 29-4.
Discus — 4. Shayla Heath, 79-4; 5. Brooke Hutchings, 77-0.
