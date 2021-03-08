FORNEY — Miles Denson won the 100-meter dash and anchored two winning relays to lead the Greenville Lions at the Clay Jones Relays on Thursday.
Denson clocked a fast hand time of 10.25 seconds in the 100 to win by more than six-tenths of a second over Brandon Johnson of North Forney (10.86). Jaquez Davis of Greenville was third in 11.21.
Denson anchored the Lions’ 4x100 and 4x200 relays to winning times of 42.74 and 1:30.19. Creshawn Guster, Shawn Brown and Brandon Stephens ran with Denson on the 4x100. Guster, Kenton Anderson and Brown ran with Denson on the 4x200.
Greenville scored 77 points to finish fifth in the team standings.
The Lady Lions’ 4x200-meter relay team of Andrea Angel, Matiya Simpson, Myriah Barrett and Denna Jackson was second with a 1:54.00 as the Lady Lions placed sixth in the team division with 35 points.
The Lions’ junior varsity boys were second to host Forney (156-154) in the team standings.
The Lady Lions’ junior varsity girls placed third behind Dallas Wilson and Forney in the team standings.
Clay Jones Forney Relays
VARSITY BOYS
Greenville’s results
Team standings — 1. Richardson Pearce 125, 2. North Forney 104, 3. Richardson 102, 4. Forney 98, 5. Greenville 77, 6. Dallas Wilson 59, 7. Scurry-Rosser 42.
100-meter dash — 1. Miles Denson, 10.25; 3. Jaquez Davis, 11.21.
200-meter dash — 2. Shawn Brown, 22.87.
4x100-meter relay — 1. (Crishon Guster, Shawn Brown, Brandon Stephens, Miles Denson), 42.74.
4x200-meter relay — 1. (Crishon Guster, Kenton Anderson, Shawn Brown, Miles Denson), 1:30.19.
4x400-meter relay — 4. (Damian Lewis, Brandon Stephens, Crishon Guster, Kenton Anderson), 3:41.67.
High jump — 5. Jaquez Davis, 5-4; 6. Creshawn Guster, 5-2.
Long jump — 5. Damien Lewis, 20-9.
VARSITY GIRLS
Greenville’s results
Team standings — 1. Richardson 153, 2. Dallas Wilson 150, 3. Forney 104 1/2, 4. Richardson Pearce 99, 5. Scurry-Rosser 37 1/2, 6. Greenville 35, 7. North Forney 22, 8. Dallas Samuell 14.
200-meter dash — 5. Matiya Simpson, 28.42.
300-meter hurdles — 4. Myriah Barrett, 56.06.
4x200-meter relay — 2. (Andrea Angel, Matiya Simpson, Myriah Barrett, Deanna Jackson), 1:54.00.
Shot put — 3. Alyssa Cortez, 31-3/4; 4. Tamia Sanders, 28-5 1/2.
Discus — 5. Brooke Hutchings, 79-10; 6. Jenna Wade, 75-10.
JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS
Greenville’s results
Team standings — 1. Forney 156, 2. Greenville 154, 3. North Forney 121, 4. Richardson Pearce 80, 5. Dallas Wilson 79.
100-meter dash — 2. Degariyon Anderson, 12.31; 5. Jaqualen Davis, 12.74.
200-meter dash — 1. Micah Simpson, 24.25; 5. Jaqualen Davis, 25.91.
400-meter dash — 3. Thomas Flater, 1:00.07.
800-meter run — 3. Thomas Flater, 2:23.41; 6. Sawyer Duke, 2:29.89.
1600-meter run — 6. Sawyer Duke, 5:47.98.
3200-meter run — 2. Sawyer Duke, 11:50.53.
110-meter hurdles — 3. Joe Luna, 22.10.
4x100-meter relay — 2. (Kameron Neal, Micah Simpson, Amaurien Nelson, David Waller), 45.87.
4x200-meter relay — 1. (Kameron Neal, Micah Simpson, Amauren Nelson, David Waller), 1:36.09.
4x400-meter relay — 2. (Kameron Neal, Evan Bennett, Degaryion Anderson, David Waller), 3:57.23.
Shot put — 6. Luis Venegas, 30-7 1/4.
Discus — 4. Luis Venegas, 73-1; 5. Andrew Ibarra, 72-9.
High jump — 3. Joel Luna, 5-4; T4. Jaqualen Davis, 5-0.
Long jump — 1. Micah Simpson, 20-9 3/4; 2. Degaryion Anderson, 19-1; 4. Jaqualen Davis, 18-10 3/4.
Triple jump — 1. Micah Simpson, 38-6 1/2; 4. David Waller, 35-7 3/4.
JUNIOR VARSITY GIRLS
Greenville’s results
Team standings — 1. Dallas Wilson 173, 2. Forney 126, 3. Greenville 114, 4. North Forney 80, 5. Richardson Pearce 39.
100-meter dash — 6. Sherlin Jaurequi, 15.31.
200-meter dash — 1. Tiearra Kelly, 30.12; 6. Se’Niya Reed, 31.25.
1600-meter run — 4. Madison Coyle, 6:41.70.
3200-meter run — 4. Madison Coyle, 14:55.23.
4x100-meter relay — 2. (Tiearra Kelly, Azia Green, Se’Niya Reed, Raelynn Robinson), 53.81.
4x200-meter relay — 2. (Tierra Kelly, Azia Green, Se’Niya Reed, Raelynn Robinson), 1:57.76.
4x400-meter relay — 3. (Raelynn Robinson, Ashley Allison, Lizzie Cavett, Madison Coyle), 5:15.73.
Shot put — 1. Xariah Phelps, 30-7 1/2.
Discus — 1. Xariah Phelps, 60-8.
High jump — 1. Raelynn Robinson, 4-6.
Long jump — 2. Se’Niya Reed, 14-10 1/4; 5. Raelynn Robinson, 14-6 1/4.
Triple jump — 1. Se’Niya Reed, 31-6 3/4.
