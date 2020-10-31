CORSICANA — Miles Denson showed why he’s a former district 100-meter sprint champion with two long touchdown runs and a long touchdown catch in the Greenville Lions’ 49-28 District 8-5A-II football victory over Corsicana on Friday night.
Denson averaged 34.7 yards every time he touched the ball on Friday night, rushing for 155 yards on just five carries and catching two passes for 88 yards. He scored on a 78-yard pass from quarterback Brandon Stephens and on runs of 62 and 48 yards.
The Lions, who’d been off for two weeks because of COVID-19, stacked up 434 yards to win their zone opener. They’re now 3-1 for the season.
Corsicana, which ran for 374 yards, dropped to 2-5.
The district executive committee voted for the teams in the district to go to zone play to determine the four playoff representatives. Greenville has zone games left on Nov. 6 at North Forney and then at home on Nov. 13 for homecoming against Sulphur Springs.
Stephens averaged 33.6 yards per completion, completing 5 of 7 passes for 168 yards, also including touchdown passes of 8 yards to Ja’Quez Davis and 72 yards to Shawn Brown.
Hue Pits ran for 52 yards on nine carries for the Lions, scoring on a 19-yard run.
Stephens ran for 46 yards on 11 carries as the Lions finished with 266 yards rushing.
Sophomore quarterback Jayvon Thomas led Corsicana with 249 yards on 17 carries, including touchdown runs of 8, 49 and 91 yards.
Senior running back Bishop Harris ran for another 109 yards on 24 carries, also scoring on a 5-yard run.
Corsicana, which was missing several players to injuries and other issues, completed only one pass for 13 yards.
The Tigers were celebrating homecoming.
Denson won the District 15-5A 100-meter championship in 2019 as teammate Caleb Johnson was second. Denson and the other members of the Lion’ track and field team did not get to compete in the 2020 district meet after the University Interscholastic League shut down all spring sports due to COVID-19.
