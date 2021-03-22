Miles Denson won the 100-meter dash and anchored the Greenville Lions’ 4x100 and 4x200-meter relay teams to victory on Thursday at the T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium in Greenville.
Denson got off to a fast start and then dashed in to win the 100 in the fully-automatic time of 10.74 seconds. Denson won by more than eight-tenths of a second over runner-up Blaise Carlson of the Dallas Homes School Athletic Association (11.57).
Denson also anchored the 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams to comfortable victories. The Lions’ 4x100 of Chrishon Guster, Shawn Brown, Brandon Stephens and Denson won by a second and a half with a 42.90.
The same four Lions ran away from Royse City in the 4x200 to win in 1:30.65. Royse City was second at 1:32.94.
“The kids did a good job of competing despite the last-minute weather drop,” said Lions coach Alex Contreras.
Contreras said the Lions and Lady Lions “competed on all levels.”
This meet was rescheduled from February because of a winter storm that caused a couple of the pipes to burst at Ford Stadium. The temperatures stayed well above freezing for this meet, which is a break from some of the past meets, but it was chilly and windy.
Other teams competing in the meet included North Garland and the Cumby girls.
Freshman Ava Neyra led Royse City’s Lady Bulldogs, winning the 3200 (12:58.65) and the 1600 (5:56.65). Neyra led a one-two-three-four finish for Royse City in the 1600 as teammate Jorgia Watson was second, followed by Kaitlynn Westwood and Jocelyn Ramirez.
Royse City won the girls 4x100 and 4x200 relays in the times of 54.70 and 1:54.79.
The Bulldogs took the boys 4x400 relay (3:30.08).
Greenville senior Shawn Brown, who has signed to play football at Texas A&M-Commerce, won the 200-meter dash at 23.33.
Greenville sophomore Micah Simpson, competing in the boys junior varsity division, was the top long jumper with a leap of 22 feet, 2 1/2 inches.
One of the Lions’ jumpers was injured during the competition. Kameron Neal was taken by ambulance for medical treatment. Contreras said Neal suffered a “right knee injury” and “is probably done for the track season.”
Cotton Ford Relays
T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium, Greenville
Thursday’s results
VARSITY BOYS
100-meter dash — 1. Miles Denson, Greenville, 10.74; 2. Blaise Carlson, Dallas HSAA, 11.57; 3. Isaiah Henry, North Garland, 11.83; 4. Kenton Anderson, Greenville, 11.99.
200-meter dash — 1. Shawn Brown, Greenville, 23.33; 2. Dig McJunkin, North Garland, 24.38; 3. Matthew Vidimos, Dallas HSAA, 24.82; 5. Derrick Bradley, Royse City, 25.41.
400-meter dash — 1. Brylan Deal, Royse City, 53.49; 2. Blaise Carlson, Dallas HSAA, 55.96; 3. Carlos Valdivia, Dallas HSAA, 56.77; 4. Damian Lewis, Greenville, 57.31; 5. Xavion Allen, Royse City, 58.84.
800-meter run — 1. Micah Saenz, Dallas HSAA, 2:17.85; 2. Caleb Jaquez, Dallas HSAA, 2:20.84; 3. Carlos Valdivia, Dallas, HSAA, 2:25.12.
1600-meter run — 1. Joshua Scaife, Dallas HSAA, 5:22.67; 2. Caleb Jaquez, Dallas HSAA, 5:25.38; 3. Jeremiah Mainor, Dallas HSAA, 5:38.05.
110-meter hurdles — 1. Baraka Shiramba, North Garland, 16.97; 2. Chigo Oledibe, North Garland, 17.22; 3. Christian Rodriguez, Dallas HSAA, 17.35; 4. Kyle Amos, Royse City, 19.49.
300-meter hurdles — 1. Baraka Shiramba, North Garland, 45.43; 2. Joel Luna, Greenville, 48.58; 3. Kyle Amos, Royse City, 49.45;
4x100-meter relay — 1. Greenville (Chrishon Guster, Shawn Brown, Brandon Stephens, Miles Denson), 42.90; 2. North Garland, 44.61; 3. Royse City, 44.76.
4x200-meter relay — 1. Greenville (Chrishon Guster, Shawn Brown, Brandon Stephens, Miles Denson), 1:30.65; 2. Royse City, 1:32.94.
4x400-meter relay — 1. Royse City, 3:30.08; 2. Greenville, 3:49.35; 3. Dallas HSAA, 3;49.94.
High jump — 1. Joel Luna, Greenville, 5-4; 2. Baraka Shiramba, North Garland, 5-4.
Long jump — 1. Isaiah Henry, North Garland, 21-1; 2. Damian Lewis, Greenville, 19-5 1/2; 3. Kenton Anderson, Greenville, 18-7 1/2 4. Xavion Allen, Royse City, 18-5; 6. Derrick Bradley, Royse City, 17-7.
Triple jump — 1. Baraka Shiramba, North Garland, 40-2; 2. Jaquez Davis, Greenville, 38-5 1/2 3. Damian Lewis, Greenville, 37-11 1/2; 5. Kenton Anderson, Greenville, 33-11.
Discus — 1. Santiago Guerra, Dallas HSAA, 142-1; 2. Ian Carrion, Royse City, 121-3; 3. Harrison Hays, Royse City, 103-10 1/2 4. Zane Spartz, Royse City, 100-6 1/2; 5. Caleb Robb, Royse City, 95-3; 6. GianCarlos Belteton, Greenville, 73-11.
Shot put — 1. Santiago Guerra, Dallas HSAA, 43-3 1/2; 2. Mondell Turner, Royse City, 40-1/2; 3. Kerian Phounsavath, Royse City, 39-9 1/2; 4. Harrison Hays, Royse City, 37-4 1/2; 5. Alex Rodriguez, Greenville, 34-7 1/2; 6. Daniel Bueno, Greenville, 32-6 1/2.
VARSITY GIRLS
100-meter dash — 1. Goodness Okoh, North Garland, 13.62; 2. Kayla Sargent, Royse City, 14.10; 3. Hailey Gross, Royse City, 14.31; 4. Hannah Schutz, Royse City, 14.38; 6. Jordan Chaney, Cumby, 14.64.
200-meter dash — 1. Ariella Adams, Dallas HSAA, 27.17; 2. Audrey Uzoukwu, North Garland,27.22; 3. Camella Achuo, Royse Ciy, 28.28; 6. Andre Angel, Greenville, 29.13.
400-meter dash — 1. Ariella Adams, Dallas HSAA, 1:02.25; 2. Audrey Uzokwu, North Garland, 1:04.00; 3. Maya Poulter, Dallas HSAA, 1:08.21; 5. Jacklynn Wenzel, Royse City, 1:10.02; 6. Ashlyn Hudson, Cumby, 1:10.22.
800-meter run — 1. Morgan Smith, Dallas HSAA, 2:29.14; 2. Emily Teal, Royse City, 2:31.25; 3. Jorgia Watson, Royse City, 2:33.71; 4. Alexia Lohman, Royse City, 2:45.35; 6. Kylee Saldana, Cumby, 2:52.68.
1600-meter run — 1. Ava Neyra, Royse City, 5:56.65; 2. Jorgia Watson, Royse City, 5:59.98; 3. Kaitlynn Westwood, Royse City, 6:03.02; 4. Jocelyn Ramirez, Royse City, 6:10.93.
3200-meter run — 1. Ava Neyra, Royse Ciy, 12:58.65; 2. Gianna Allen, Dallas HSAA, 13:06.62; 3. Jocelyn Ramirez, Royse City, 13:17.30; 5. Emma Neyra, Royse City, 13:46.07; 6. Lilly Campbell, Cumby, 14:46.07.
100-meter hurdles — 1. Chyla Richardson, Royse City, 17.68; 2. Jacelyn Neighbors, Royse City, 18.10; 3. Kayla Lockhart, Royse City, 18.88.
300-meter hurdles — 1. Gabrielle Geer, Royse City, 50.32; 2. Jacelyn Neighbors, Royse City, 51.05; 3. Morgan Smith, Dallas HSAA, 52.50; 4. Ashlynn Sims, Cumby, 56.06; 5. Maci Morales, Cumby, 56.66; 6. Kayla Lockhart, Royse City, 57.37.
4x100-meter relay — 1. Royse City, 54.70; 2. Dallas HSAA, 55.60; 3. Greenville, 56.19; 4. Cumby, 56.23.
4x200-meter relay — 1. Royse City, 1:54.79; 2. Greenville, 1:55.90; 3. Dallas HSAA, 2:00.57; 4. Cumby, 2:03.87.
4x400-meter relay — 1. Dallas HSAA, 4:26.36; 2. Royse City, 4:31.76; 3. Cumby, 4:49.34.
High jump — 1. Chyla Richardson, Royse City, 4-6; 2. Audrey Uzoukwu, North Garland, 4-6; 3. Jacelyn Neighbors, Royse City, 4-6; 4. Alexia Lohman, Royse City, 4-4.
Long jump — 1. Goodness Okoh, North Garland, 16-9; 2. Ariella Adams, Dallas HSAA, 16-5; 3. Audrey Uzoukwu, North Garland, 15-9; 4. Ashlyn Hudson, Cumby, 15-1; 5. Hailey Gross, Royse City, 14-10; 6. Maci Morales, Cumby, 14-9.
Triple jump — 1. Audrey Uzoukwu, North Garland, 32-9 1/2; 2. Alexia Lohman, Royse City, 31-4 1/2; 3. Goodness Okoh, North Garland, 31-1; 4. Macie Morales, Cumby, 30-4; 5. Ashlynn Sims, Cumby, 29-1; 6. Ashlyn Hudson, Cumby, 28-4.
Discus — 1. Zoie Means-Thomas, Royse City, 94-1; 2. Shayla Heath, Greenville, 78-3 1/2; 3. Jenna Wade, Greenville, 77-4 1/2; 4. Brooke Hutchings, Greenville, 72-6; 5. Neely Hammond, Cumby, 63-3; 6. Tiffany Thomas, Royse City, 62-7.
Shot put — 1. Alyssa Cortez, Greenville, 31-4; 2. Tamia Sanders, Greenville, 28-1; 3. India Banks-Bray, Royse City, 27-11 2/2; 4. Neely Hammond, Cumby, 25-2 1/2; 5. Azlyn Hornsby, Cumby, 23-1.
JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS
100-meter dash — 1. Jalen Soublet, North Garland, 11.66; 2. Degaryion Anderson, Greenville, 11.99; 3. De’Corais Taylor, North Garland, 12.01; 4. Jaquez Davis, Greenville, 12.24; 5. Amauryen Nelson, Greenville, 12.69.
200-meter dash — 1. Micah Simpson, Greenville, 24.36; 2. Efosa Osas, North Garland, 24.51; 3. Isaiah DeLeon, North Garland, 25.20; 6. Amauryen Nelson, Greenville, 26.90.
400-meter dash — 1. Thomas Flater, Greenville, 1:00.63; 2. Jason Stephenson, Greenville, 1:01.97; 3. Dati Etuk, North Garland, 1:01.98; 5. Bryan Ramirez, Royse City, 1:02.19; 6. Camron Linwood, Greenville, 1:04.24.
800-meter run — 1. Omar Lopez, North Garland, 2:15.14; 2. Logan Benton, Royse City, 2:23.20; 3. Thomas Flater, Greenville, 2:24.54; 5. Bryan Ramirez, Royse City, 2:27.798; 6. Andrew Mireles, Royse City, 2:29.93.
1600-meter run — 1. Ethan England, Dallas HSAA, 5:28.37; 2. Leo Elizondo, North Garland, 5:28.95; 3. Braden Lamb, Dallas HSAA, 5:34.32; 4. Logan Benton, Royse City, 4:35.06; 5. Sawyer Duke, Greenville, 5:43.32; 6. Andrew Mireles, Royse City, 5:54.58.
3200-meter run — 1. Ethan England, Dallas HSAA, 11:54.51; 2. Sawyer Duke, Greenville, 12:43.79; 3. Andrew Stevens, Royse City, 13:35.43.
110-meter hurdles — 1. Evan Bennett, Greenville, 18.57; 2. Isaac Maldonado, Royse City, 18.65; 3. Noah Myles, North Garland, 20.64.
300-meter hurdles — 1. Isaac Maldonado, Royse City, 45.49; 2. Omar Lopez, North Garland, 46.60; 3. Evan Bennett, Greenville, 48.79.
4x100-meter relay — 1. Greenville, 44.57; 2. North Garland, 46.77; 3. Royse City, 47.05.
4x200-meter relay — 1. North Garland, 1:38.11; 2. Royse City, 1:39.17.
4x400-meter relay — 1. North Garland, 3:47.50; 2. Royse City, 4:07.78; 3. Greenville, 4:21.88.
High jump — 1. Jaquez Davis, Greenville, 5-4; 2. Efosa Osa, North Garland, 5-4; 3. Omar Lopez, North Garland, 5-2.
Long jump — 1. Micah Simpson, Greenville, 22-2 1/2; 2. Degaryion Anderson, Greenville, 20-6 1/2; 3. Jaquez Davis, Greenville, 18-2; 5. Miguel Smith, Royse City, 16-10.
Triple jump — 1. Micah Simpson, Greenville, 40-7 1/2; 2. Omar Lopez, North Garland, 39-10; 3. Isaiah DeLeon, North Garland, 36-9 1/2.
Discus — 1. Shawn Parker, Royse City, 100-2; 2. Braylon Smith, North Garland, 95-4 1/2; 3. Anthony Livsey, North Garland, 91-2; 4. Angel Pineda, Royse City, 83-3; 5. Luis Venegas, Greenville, 79-6; 6. Andrew Ibarra, Greenville, 78-1.
Shot put — 1. Andrew Ibarra, Greenville, 34-10 1/2; 2. Anthony Livsey, North Garland, 34-7 1/2; 3. Joseph Rosales, North Garland,32-1/2; 4. Luis Venegas, Greenville, 31-9; 6. Hunter Wirtzberger, Royse City, 29-10 1/2.
JUNIOR VARSITY GIRLS
100-meter dash — 1. Ashli Thomas, Royse City, 13.24; 2. Se’Niya Reed, Greenville, 13.70; 2. Kaitlynn Stapleton, Greenville, 13.77; 5. Destini Vance, Royse City, 14.67; 6. Ashley Allison, Greenville, 15.25.
200-meter dash — 1. Kaitlynn Stapleton, Greenville, 29.64; 2. Ramya Wilson, Royse City, 30.20; 3. Destini Vance, Royse City, 31.02; 5. Ashley Allison, Greenville, 32.18.
400-meter dash — 1. Kelsey West, Dallas HSAA, 1:09.67; 2. Trinidi King, Royse City, 1:14.50; 3. Sienna Jaquez, Dallas HSAA, 1:16.19; 4. Destini Vance, Royse CIty, 1:18.36; 5. Audrey Hilborn, Royse City, 1:23.80; 6. Karys Oubre, Royse City, 1:27.54.
800-meter run — 1. Hannah Christiansen, Dallas HSAA, 2:42.19; 2. Abigail Perez, North Garland, 2:46.06; 3. Trinidi King, Royse City, 3:02.48; 4. Karys Oubre, Royse City, 3:06.25; 5. Lizzie Cavett, Greenville, 3:07.00; 6. Taylor McClelland, Greenville, 3:10.42.
1600-meter run — 1. Abigail Perez, North Garland, 6:32.70; 2. Madison Coyle, Greenville, 6:48.79; 3. Taylor McClelland, Greenville, 7:11.30; 5. Lizzie Cavett, Greenville, 7:42.47; 6. Jailyn Dixon, Cumby, 8:05.89.
3200-meter run — 1. Madison Coyle, Greenville, 14:50.22.
100-meter hurdles — 1. Jaleigh Hamilton, Royse City, 21.38; 2. Azia Green, Greenville, 21.70; 3. Elicya Wilson, Royse City, 22.38.
300-meter hurdles — 1. Vivian Baker, Dallas HSAA, 59.54; 2. Elicya Wilson, Royse City,Sh 1:06.48; 3. Jaleigh Hamilton, Royse City, 1:07.63.
4x100-meter relay — 1. North Garland, 54.44; 2. Greenville, 54.46; 3. Royse City, 1:04.33.
4x200-meter relay — 1. North Garland, 2:00.34; 2. Greenville, 2:01.28; 3. Royse City, 2:02.26.
4x400-meter relay — 1. Greenville, 5:26.87; 2. Royse City, 5:29.06.
High jump — 1. Ashli Thomas, Royse City, 4-4; 2. Brooke Davidson, Royse City, 4-2; 3. Raelynn Robinson, Greenville, 4-2.
Long jump — 1. Ashley Layman, North Garland, 15-6; 2. Se’Niya Reed, Greenville, 14-11; 3. Ayanna Hammonds, North Garland, 14-9 1/2 5. Karys Oubre, Royse City, 12-8.
Triple jump — 1. Ashley Layman, North Garland, 29-6 1/2; 2. Trinidi King, Royse City, 38-8 1/2; 3. Se’Niya Reed, Greenville, 28-6 1/2; 4. Abby Arnwine, Royse City, 27-79 1/2; 5. Makenna Rambo, Royse City, 26-4 1/2.
Discus — 1. Kelcie Fite, Cumby, 65-1; 2. Xariah Phelps, Greenville, 62-4; 3. Mallory Wheat, Cumby, 56-8.
Shot put — 1. Xariah Phelps, Greenville, 29-3 1/2; 2. Sydney Marwitz, Dallas HSAA, 22-6 1/2 3. Vivian Baker, Dallas HSAA, 21-11; 4. Mallory Wheat, Cumby, 21-4 1/2; 5. Kelci Fite, Cumby, 20-4 1/2; 6. Miranda Jones, Royse City, 20-1.
