JOSHUA, Texas — Miles Denson and the Greenville Lions sprinters will have to wait two days before they can compete for qualifying berths in the Region II-5A track and field meet.
The running events, except for the 3200-meter run, were called off on Thursday evening at the area meet for districts 13-5A and 14-5A and were pushed back to Saturday because of rain.
The 4x100-meter relay was originally to start at 4 p.m. and then was moved back to 5 p.m. Then with lightning in the area and rain, the running events were moved back to 6:45 before the head coaches from each of the districts met and the decision was made at 7 p.m. to push the start back to noon on Saturday at Owl Stadium in Joshua. The field events were completed on Thursday, though some were in a heavy rain.
“I am glad the running events got moved to Saturday,” said Lions coach Alex Contreras. “It is our job as coaches to give the athletes the best opportunity for success and running in that heavy of rain was not in the best interest of the kids. We will regroup today (Friday) with a short meeting and practice and head out early Saturday and hope to compete to the best of our ability.”
The top four finishers at the area meet will advance to the region meet. The top two finishers at region qualify for the state meet in Austin in May.
Denson is favored to win the boys 100- and 200-meter dashes after winning both races at the District 13-5A meet two weeks ago in Royse City in the times of 10.57 and 21.77 seconds.
The Lions’ 4x200-meter relay team of Chrishon Guster, Brandon Stephens, Shawn Brown and Denson won the district title handily in 1:28.82.
The Lions’ 4x100-meter relay team without Denson was fourth at district with a 43.46.
Chasetin Winston of Royse City and the Bulldogs’ district champion 4x400 relay will also have to wait before running. Winston is one of the favorites in the boys 800. Winston won at district in 2:00.92 and the 1600 district title with a 4:41.44.
Royse City’s 4x400 relay of Brylon Deal, Bryson Deal, Winston and Jonah Roberson won in 3:23.27.
Three Bulldogs advanced to area in the boys 400 including Bryson Deal (50.27), Roberson (50.51) and Brylon Deal (50.58).
Royse City freshman Jacelyn Neighbors won the girls pole vault on Thursday at area by 2 1/2 feet with her clearance of 12 feet, which is a new school record. Neighbors and the other vaulters competed inside Joshua’s indoor practice facility.
Neighbors said she likes competing indoors.
“Just because the weather doesn’t affect anything,” she said. “I feel more confident.”
Her teammate Shelbie Boling cleared 9-0 to place sixth.
Zac Doyle of Royse City cleared a personal-best 13-0 to finish fourth in the boys pole vault and earn a spot in the region meet.
“I’ve competed indoors a few times,” said Doyle. “I like indoor meets.”
Doyle said his primary goal at the meet was to set a PR. His previous best was 11-6.
Bulldog teammate Brennan Jones was sixth (11-0).
Rylan Bethell of Joshua set a PR as he won the event at 15-0.
Zoie Means-Thomas from Royse City qualified for region in the girls discus after placing third with a throw of 93-1. She threw in a steady rain.
During the boys shot put and girls discus competitions, the athletes stayed inside out of the rain before it was their time go out and throw.
The weather conditions were better on Thursday morning for Alyssa Cortez of Greenville and India Banks-Bray of Royse City in the girls shot put. Cortez just missed a trip to region by placing fifth at 31-5 1/4. Banks-Bray finished seventh at 30-3 3/4.
Madison DePugh of Corsicana won with a throw of 35-10 1/4.
