A run by Miles

Greenville senior wide receiver-running back-kick returner Miles Denson, running the football against Sulphur Springs, earned two top honors on the All-District 8-5A-II Football Team.

 Laurie White King

  Greenville senior wide receiver-running back-kick returner Miles Denson earned two special honors on the All-District 8-5A-II Football Team.

  Not only did Denson share the offensive player of the year award with Royse City’s standout wide receiver Ketron Jackson but Denson was also voted by the district’s coaches as the special teams player of the year. Denson’s winning the second award as a kick returner was unique because none of the district’s teams would kick off to the speedy Denson, who was the district champion in the 100-meter dash in 2019 as a sophomore.

  Duke said voting for Denson as the special teams player of the year was the idea of some of the other district coaches. They said he had to be the most valuable special teams player because they all respected him so much.

  “That’s a big honor coming from the other coaches,” said Lions coach Darren Duke.

  Denson averaged 8.1 yards per carry to lead the Lion rushers with 720 yards and 10 touchdowns on 89 carries. He was the second-leading receiver with 23 catches for 322 yards and two scores.

  Jackson, who has committed to play at Arkansas, led the 5-4 Bulldogs with 41 catches for 842 yards and 10 TDs and also averaged 40.8 yards on four kickoffs, including a 90-yard touchdown.

  Ennis quarterback Collin Drake, who led the 9-1 Lions to the district championship and a No. 1 state ranking, was a unanimous choice as the MVP of the district. Drake threw for 1,741 yards and 26 TDs and ran for 429 yards and eight more scores.

  Ennis also claimed two more top awards as junior linebacker Eric Gonzalez was the defensive newcomer of the year and the Ennis staff, led by head coach Sam Harrell, was the district’s coaching staff of the year.

  North Forney’s defensive end Roderick Brown was an unanimous pick as the defensive player of the year.

  The offensive newcomer of the year went to Crandall freshman wide receiver Josh Smith.

  Three Lions earned first-team honors and  nine made the second team.

  “I was proud of the kids,” said Duke. “I thought we got some deserved recognition.”

         All-District 8-5A-II

           Football Team

  Most valuable player — *QB Collin Drake, Ennis, Sr.

  Offensive players of the year — WR Ketron Jackson, Royse City, Sr.; WR-RB Miles Denson, Greenville, Sr.

  Defensive player of the year — *DE Roderick Brown, North Forney, Sr.

  Offensive newcomer of the year — WR Josh Smith, Crandall, Fr.

  Defensive newcomer of the year — LB Eric Gonzalez, Ennis, Jr.

  Special teams player of the year — KR Miles Denson, Greenville Sr.

  Coaching staff of the year — Ennis

           FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

QB  *Collin Drake              Ennis            Sr.

QB  Jacob Acuna               North Forney  Sr.

RB  *DeIvian Johnson        Ennis             Jr.

RB  *Ty Collins                  North Forney  Sr.

RB  *Ahmon Dozier            Royse City      Jr.

FB  Samuel Omosigho        Crandall          So.

FB  Tyson Neighbors           Royse City     Sr.

TE  Clayton Jenkins             Ennis            Sr.

TE  Sir Hill                          Royse City     Sr.

WR  *Josh Smith                 Crandall        Fr.

WR  *Laylon Spencer          Ennis             Sr.

WR  *Miles Denson             Greenville       Sr.

WR  Shawn Brown              Greenville       Sr.

WR  Kam Allen                   North Forney   Sr.

WR  *Ketron Jackson          Royse City       Sr.

OL  Dorian Maple                Crandall           Jr.

OL  Reese Mercer               Forney             Jr.

OL  Dorion Strawn              Ennis               Sr.

OL  Drew Pierce                 Ennis               Sr.

OL  Tommorrio Pace           Ennis               Sr.

OL  Riley Tracey                 North Forney    Sr.

OL  William Bressi              North Forney    Jr.

OL  Turner Hilburn             Royse City        Sr.

PK  Brandon Perez             Crandall            So.

          FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

DT  David Omosigho          Crandall            Sr.

DT  *DeRyous Stokes        Ennis                 Sr.

DT  Noah Monroe              North Forney      Sr.

DE  Jarveon Williams         Ennis                 Jr.

DE  Michael Markgraff        Ennis                 Sr.

DE  *Roderick Brown        North Forne        Sr.

DE  Hayden Hays             Royse City           Jr.

ILB Payton Chapman        Ennis                  Sr.

ILB Akanimo Asuquo        North Forney        Sr.

ILB Ryan Carillo               Sulphur Springs    Sr.

OLB Caden Hubbard         Ennis                   Sr.

OLB *Eric Gonzalez          Ennis                   Jr.

OLB Chandler McGee        North Forney        Sr.

CB  *Dacoby Sterling        Ennis                   Sr.

CB  Kadrion Johnson         Greenville            Sr.

CB  “Emariyee Stewart      North Forney        Sr.

CB  Ketron Jackson            Royse City           Sr.

S   Mason Daugherty          Crandall              Sr.

S   Stephon Townsend        Ennis                  Sr.

S   Devion Beasley             Ennis                  Jr.

S   Antorious Hambric        North Forney        Sr.

S  ‘DeMarcus Kirk              North Forney        Jr.

S  Ahmon Dozier               Royse City            Jr.

P  Braden Merchant           Forney                 Jr.

*Unanimous selections

            SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE

QB  Brandon Stephens        Greenville           Sr.

QB  Joe Veracruz                Royse City          Jr.

QB  Kaden Wallace              Sulphur Springs   Sr.

RB  Bishop Harris                Corsicana            Sr.

RB  Devion Beasley              Ennis                   Jr.

RB  Jon’Richard Washington Forney                 Jr.

RB  Caden Davis                  Sulphur Springs    Sr.

FB  Godwin Ugochukwu        Crandall               Jr.

TE  Zach Brown                    Forney                Sr.

TE  Carson Fenton                Sulphur Springs    Jr.

WR  Luke Moffitt                  Crandall               So.

WR  Karon Smith                 Ennis                   Sr.

WR  Skyllan Simmons          Ennis                   Jr.

WR  Jace Berry                    Ennis                  So.

WR  Brayden Kirkland         Forney                 Sr.

WR  Tyler Tucker                North Forney        Jr.  

WR  Collyn Shipley             North Forney        Sr.

WR  Michael Alphin            Royse City            Sr.

OL  Verson Davis               Corsicana             Sr.

OL  Jaxson Eskridge           Crandall               Jr.

OL  Cody Jurcik                 Ennis                   Jr.

OL  Patian Mendez             Ennis                  So.

OL  Alex Bowen                Forney                 Jr.

OL  Sam Martin                Greenville            Sr.

OL  Josh Anderson            North Forney        Jr.

OL  Aiden Murrey              Royse City           Sr.

OL  Connor Stephenson     Royse City           Sr.

OL  Somjai Pryor              Sulphur Springs    Sr.

PK  Angel Aguilar              Ennis                   Sr.

PK  Cameron Newell          Forney                 Sr.

PK  Mitchell Stokes            Royse City           So.

         SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE

DT  Rodrigo Molina            Ennis                   Sr.

DT  Lazrus Becks               Ennis                   Jr.

DT  Sincere Jones              Greenville            Sr.

DT  Dy’Shaun Grigsby        Greenville            Jr.

DT  Keiran Phounsavath     Royse City           So.

DE  Tommy Crockett          Crandall              Sr.

DE  Chase Berg                 Forney                Sr.

DE  John Hill                     Greenville           Jr.

DE  D’Andre Peoples          Sulphur Springs   Sr.

ILB Grant Harrison            Corsicana            Sr.

ILB Jesus Mendoza            Corsicana            Jr.

ILB Caden Cross                Forney                Jr.

ILB GianCarlos Beleton       Greenville          Sr.

ILB Davian Wallace             Greenville         Sr.

ILB Blake Buhman             Royse City          Sr.

OLB Dontay Thoomas         Corsicana           Fr.

OLB Jaden Balina-Ayers      Forney              So.

OLB Michael Surface           Greenville          Sr.

OLB Donovan Holt              North Forney     Sr.

OLB Tyson Neighbors         Royse City         Sr.

CB  Dee Johnson                Ennis                Jr.

CB  Kenton Anderson         Greenville          Sr.

CB Xavier Elder                 North Forney     Sr.

CB Damon Dozier              Royse City         Sr.

S  Chris Degrate                Corsicana          Jr.

S  Aston Ehly                    Ennis                Jr.

S  Josh Stephens              Forney              Jr.

S  Jeremy Bailey               North Forney    Sr.

P  Brandon Perez              Crandall           So.

