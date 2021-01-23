Greenville senior wide receiver-running back-kick returner Miles Denson earned two special honors on the All-District 8-5A-II Football Team.
Not only did Denson share the offensive player of the year award with Royse City’s standout wide receiver Ketron Jackson but Denson was also voted by the district’s coaches as the special teams player of the year. Denson’s winning the second award as a kick returner was unique because none of the district’s teams would kick off to the speedy Denson, who was the district champion in the 100-meter dash in 2019 as a sophomore.
Duke said voting for Denson as the special teams player of the year was the idea of some of the other district coaches. They said he had to be the most valuable special teams player because they all respected him so much.
“That’s a big honor coming from the other coaches,” said Lions coach Darren Duke.
Denson averaged 8.1 yards per carry to lead the Lion rushers with 720 yards and 10 touchdowns on 89 carries. He was the second-leading receiver with 23 catches for 322 yards and two scores.
Jackson, who has committed to play at Arkansas, led the 5-4 Bulldogs with 41 catches for 842 yards and 10 TDs and also averaged 40.8 yards on four kickoffs, including a 90-yard touchdown.
Ennis quarterback Collin Drake, who led the 9-1 Lions to the district championship and a No. 1 state ranking, was a unanimous choice as the MVP of the district. Drake threw for 1,741 yards and 26 TDs and ran for 429 yards and eight more scores.
Ennis also claimed two more top awards as junior linebacker Eric Gonzalez was the defensive newcomer of the year and the Ennis staff, led by head coach Sam Harrell, was the district’s coaching staff of the year.
North Forney’s defensive end Roderick Brown was an unanimous pick as the defensive player of the year.
The offensive newcomer of the year went to Crandall freshman wide receiver Josh Smith.
Three Lions earned first-team honors and nine made the second team.
“I was proud of the kids,” said Duke. “I thought we got some deserved recognition.”
All-District 8-5A-II
Football Team
Most valuable player — *QB Collin Drake, Ennis, Sr.
Offensive players of the year — WR Ketron Jackson, Royse City, Sr.; WR-RB Miles Denson, Greenville, Sr.
Defensive player of the year — *DE Roderick Brown, North Forney, Sr.
Offensive newcomer of the year — WR Josh Smith, Crandall, Fr.
Defensive newcomer of the year — LB Eric Gonzalez, Ennis, Jr.
Special teams player of the year — KR Miles Denson, Greenville Sr.
Coaching staff of the year — Ennis
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
QB *Collin Drake Ennis Sr.
QB Jacob Acuna North Forney Sr.
RB *DeIvian Johnson Ennis Jr.
RB *Ty Collins North Forney Sr.
RB *Ahmon Dozier Royse City Jr.
FB Samuel Omosigho Crandall So.
FB Tyson Neighbors Royse City Sr.
TE Clayton Jenkins Ennis Sr.
TE Sir Hill Royse City Sr.
WR *Josh Smith Crandall Fr.
WR *Laylon Spencer Ennis Sr.
WR *Miles Denson Greenville Sr.
WR Shawn Brown Greenville Sr.
WR Kam Allen North Forney Sr.
WR *Ketron Jackson Royse City Sr.
OL Dorian Maple Crandall Jr.
OL Reese Mercer Forney Jr.
OL Dorion Strawn Ennis Sr.
OL Drew Pierce Ennis Sr.
OL Tommorrio Pace Ennis Sr.
OL Riley Tracey North Forney Sr.
OL William Bressi North Forney Jr.
OL Turner Hilburn Royse City Sr.
PK Brandon Perez Crandall So.
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
DT David Omosigho Crandall Sr.
DT *DeRyous Stokes Ennis Sr.
DT Noah Monroe North Forney Sr.
DE Jarveon Williams Ennis Jr.
DE Michael Markgraff Ennis Sr.
DE *Roderick Brown North Forne Sr.
DE Hayden Hays Royse City Jr.
ILB Payton Chapman Ennis Sr.
ILB Akanimo Asuquo North Forney Sr.
ILB Ryan Carillo Sulphur Springs Sr.
OLB Caden Hubbard Ennis Sr.
OLB *Eric Gonzalez Ennis Jr.
OLB Chandler McGee North Forney Sr.
CB *Dacoby Sterling Ennis Sr.
CB Kadrion Johnson Greenville Sr.
CB “Emariyee Stewart North Forney Sr.
CB Ketron Jackson Royse City Sr.
S Mason Daugherty Crandall Sr.
S Stephon Townsend Ennis Sr.
S Devion Beasley Ennis Jr.
S Antorious Hambric North Forney Sr.
S ‘DeMarcus Kirk North Forney Jr.
S Ahmon Dozier Royse City Jr.
P Braden Merchant Forney Jr.
*Unanimous selections
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
QB Brandon Stephens Greenville Sr.
QB Joe Veracruz Royse City Jr.
QB Kaden Wallace Sulphur Springs Sr.
RB Bishop Harris Corsicana Sr.
RB Devion Beasley Ennis Jr.
RB Jon’Richard Washington Forney Jr.
RB Caden Davis Sulphur Springs Sr.
FB Godwin Ugochukwu Crandall Jr.
TE Zach Brown Forney Sr.
TE Carson Fenton Sulphur Springs Jr.
WR Luke Moffitt Crandall So.
WR Karon Smith Ennis Sr.
WR Skyllan Simmons Ennis Jr.
WR Jace Berry Ennis So.
WR Brayden Kirkland Forney Sr.
WR Tyler Tucker North Forney Jr.
WR Collyn Shipley North Forney Sr.
WR Michael Alphin Royse City Sr.
OL Verson Davis Corsicana Sr.
OL Jaxson Eskridge Crandall Jr.
OL Cody Jurcik Ennis Jr.
OL Patian Mendez Ennis So.
OL Alex Bowen Forney Jr.
OL Sam Martin Greenville Sr.
OL Josh Anderson North Forney Jr.
OL Aiden Murrey Royse City Sr.
OL Connor Stephenson Royse City Sr.
OL Somjai Pryor Sulphur Springs Sr.
PK Angel Aguilar Ennis Sr.
PK Cameron Newell Forney Sr.
PK Mitchell Stokes Royse City So.
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE
DT Rodrigo Molina Ennis Sr.
DT Lazrus Becks Ennis Jr.
DT Sincere Jones Greenville Sr.
DT Dy’Shaun Grigsby Greenville Jr.
DT Keiran Phounsavath Royse City So.
DE Tommy Crockett Crandall Sr.
DE Chase Berg Forney Sr.
DE John Hill Greenville Jr.
DE D’Andre Peoples Sulphur Springs Sr.
ILB Grant Harrison Corsicana Sr.
ILB Jesus Mendoza Corsicana Jr.
ILB Caden Cross Forney Jr.
ILB GianCarlos Beleton Greenville Sr.
ILB Davian Wallace Greenville Sr.
ILB Blake Buhman Royse City Sr.
OLB Dontay Thoomas Corsicana Fr.
OLB Jaden Balina-Ayers Forney So.
OLB Michael Surface Greenville Sr.
OLB Donovan Holt North Forney Sr.
OLB Tyson Neighbors Royse City Sr.
CB Dee Johnson Ennis Jr.
CB Kenton Anderson Greenville Sr.
CB Xavier Elder North Forney Sr.
CB Damon Dozier Royse City Sr.
S Chris Degrate Corsicana Jr.
S Aston Ehly Ennis Jr.
S Josh Stephens Forney Jr.
S Jeremy Bailey North Forney Sr.
P Brandon Perez Crandall So.
