Denison spoiled the Greenville Lady Lions’ home finale in District 13-5A soccer on Friday night, handing them an 8-0 loss.
Before the game the Lady Lions recognized six seniors: Alyssa Cortez, Aidyn Camacho, Makayla Jimmerson, Emily Recinos, Riley Robinson and Andrea Dominguez, who also sang the National Anthem.
Alyssa Patterson led Denison to victory with four goals. Aasha Reid and Hattie Gardner both scored two goals as the Lady Jackets improved to 13-8-1 for the season and 6-5 in district, which keeps them in line for a playoff spot.
The Lady Lions dropped to 6-18-1 for the season and 0-11 in district play. They have one district match left on Friday at Princeton.
Denison got off to a fast start, scoring its first goal in the first 19 seconds and then rolled up a 7-0 halftime lead.
“Rough start,” said Lady Lions coach Chuck Malmros. “Trying to play all the seniors, we had people out of position. We had some possibilities the first half. Didn’t convert.”
After the rough start, the Lady Lions settled down and only gave up one goal in the second half.
“This game was closer than it appears,” said Malmros. “We’re still young.”
---
The Greenville Lions took over third place in the District 13-5A boys soccer standings with a 2-1 win at Denison on Friday.
The Lions, who are now 6-5 in district play, trail only 11-1 Lucas Lovejoy and 8-3 McKinney North in the district standings. The Lions have one district game remaining at home on Friday against Princeton, which is 4-5-2 in district play.
Sherman ranks fourth at 5-6. Denison is sixth with a 2-7-2 record and Melissa trails the field with a 0-9-2 district record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.