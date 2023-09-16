DENISON — Denison scored off two blocked punts and a kickoff return to win its homecoming football game 59-31 on Friday night over the Greenville Lions.
Kenyan Kelly returned a Greenville kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown and Roman Henderson returned two blocked punts 10 and 5 yards for touchdowns as the Yellow Jackets opened District 7-5A-II play with the victory to go 3-1 for the season.
Greenville quarterback Anthony Johnson ran for all four Lion touchdowns as Greenville dropped to 1-3 for the season. Johnson rushed for 188 yards on 25 carries, scoring on keepers of 26, 7, 3 and 33 yards.
Johnson was 4-of-17 passing for 110 yards and Jett Fifield also completed a 24-yard reverse pass to Dadrian Payton, who caught the five passes for 134 yards.
Johnson's 41-yard completion to Payton helped set up the game's first touchdown, Johnson's 26-yard run.
Denison tied the score seconds later on Kelly's kickoff return.
Johnson's 49-yard run set up his second TD run as the Lions led again at 14-7.
But the Yellow Jackets scored on the first blocked punt and the Lions never led again.
The Lions still trailed only 38-31 with 11:30 remaining after Johnson's 33-yard TD run but Denison answered with three touchdowns to put the game away.
Running back Jack Aleman rushed for a game-high 212 yards and one TD on 28 carries for Denison.
Grant Yerkes also ran for 76 yards and two TDs on nine carries for Denison, which rushed for 303 yards.
Denison's starting quarterback Ty Rhodes was 12-of-16 passing for 140 yards and backup Axel Mitchell thew for a 17-yard TD for the game's final TD with 2:54 remaining.
Nicholas Just booted four extra points for the Lions and a 27-yard field goal.
