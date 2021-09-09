Defending state six-man football champion Harvest Christian Academy of Lantana outscored the Greenville Christian Eagles 98-56 on a hot Saturday afternoon at Eagle Field.
The Eagles played without their head coach Larry Uland, whose wife Charlene died on Wednesday. Her service is at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Hurst’s Fielder-Baker in Farmersville.
Temperatures reached the upper 90s with the heat index well over 100 degrees.
The visiting Saints went up 24-0 before Eli Wimberley scored on a 3-yard run for the Eagles.
Harvest Christian answered with a 64-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Gilbert.
The Eagles cut the gap to 32-24 with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Brady Britain to Jack Pope and another 3-yard touchdown run by Wimberley that followed a Gus Holleman interception. Holleman also booted three conversions in the first quarter.
Wimberley ran for a 62-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
The Saints scored a touchdown and recovered an onside kick. They had two touchdowns called back by penalties before Jaibryan Broussard scored on a 4-yard run.
Broussard also threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Gilbert.
The Eagles tried to rally from a 62-23 deficit. Colton Smith scored on a 36-yard run and on a 44-yard pass from Wimberley.
But Triston Stephens answered with a long touchdown run for the Saints and Caden Alaniz scored on a 74-yard pass reception.
The Eagles wrapped up scoring with a 55-yard touchdown pass from Britain to Smith with 2:23 left and Holleman booted the conversion.
The Eagles, who dropped to 0-2 for the season, are scheduled to play on Friday at Fruitvale though the Fruitvale ISD was closed through Friday due to the pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.