Highland Park showed why the Scots are the defending District 13-5A champions in a 72-32 district basketball victory on Tuesday over the Greenville Lions.
Highland Park never trailed, leading by scores of 7-0, 12-2, 21-2, 32-7, 38-9 and 43-15 in the first half.
“Best shooting team we’ve played this year,” said Lions coach Chris Williams. “They shoot the ball well.”
Highland Park hit 11 3-pointers, including four by Camp Wagner, who led all scorers with 17 points. Rhodes Crow and Dylan Walker also pitched in 12 points and both hit 3-pointers. Luke Hardenburg also shot in a 3-pointer and finished with nine points.
Keaton Heard was Greenville’s high scorer with eight points. Micah Simpson and Toodie Davis both finished with six points and Antwon Anderson added five.
Greenville dropped to 15-11 overall and 2-4 in district with its fourth straight loss.
The Scots, who opened district play with a loss to Mesquite Poteet, have won their last five district games to go 15-4 overall and 5-1 in district play.
“I feel like we’ve got a lot of room to get better,” said Williams. “I trust in our belief in one another.”
Williams said the Lions will go back to work as they try to “go back to winning.”
Their next district game is scheduled for Friday at North Forney.
District 13-5A basketball
Highland Park 21 22 19 10 —72
Greenville 2 13 11 6 —32
HP: Drew McElroy 4, Rhodes Crow 12, Luke Hardenburg 9, Dylan Walker 12, Camp Wagner 17, Jackson Heis 4, Todd McPherson 2, Preston Taylor 4, Coleson Messer 4, Ryan Phillips 2, Alex Taylor 2.
G: Micah Simpson 6, Antwon Anderson 5, Toodie Davis 6, Kayden Edwards 2, Keaton Heard 8, Dre Johnson 2, Zion Holley 3.
Records: G 15-11, 2-4; HP 15-4, 5-1.
Next game: Greenville at North Forney, Friday.
Tom Bean girls 55,
Bland 52
MERIT — Tom Bean squared its District 14-2A record at 3-3 with a 55-52 win over the Bland Lady Tigers on Tuesday.
Connie Hughes led Bland with 27 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Taylea West scored seven points for Bland, while Aziah Lopez, Yadira Elias and Layla Johnson all added six points. Elias managed four assists and five steals. Lopez pulled down six rebound and West had five rebounds as Bland dropped to 17-7 overall and 2-4 in district play.
District 14-2A girls
Tom Bean 12 13 12 18 —55
Bland 11 12 12 17 —52
B: Connie Hughes 27, Taylea West 7, Aziah Lopez 6, Yadira Elias 6. Layla Johnson 6.
Records: B 17-7, 2-4.
Caddo Mills girls 57
Terrell 41
CADDO MILLS — The Caddo Mills Lady Foxes upped their District 13-4A record to 5-1 with a 57-41 home win over Terrell.
Kaynna Cox led Caddo Mills with 28 points, 14 rebounds and four blocked shots. Abi Roach tossed in 11 points for Caddo Mills, while Marisa Richardson added eight and Kadynce Cox pitched in six.
District 13-4A girls
Terrell 15 6 10 10 —41
Caddo Mills 11 9 22 15 —57
T: Charravia Smith 10.
CM: Kayanna Cox 28, Abi Roach 11, Marisa Richardson 8, Kadynce Cox 6.
Records: CM 21-6, 5-1.
Kaufman 60,
Caddo Mills 39
CADDO MILLS — Kaufman outscored Caddo Mills 60-39 in District 13-4A basketball on Tuesday.
Alfonso Gonzales led Caddo Mills with 10 points and Brady Wasurick added nine.
Caddo Mills won the freshman game, 53-34.
Kaufman claimed the junior varsity contest, 46-35.
Caddo Mills is scheduled to play again on Friday at Community.
Royse City girls 56,
Forney 19
FORNEY — The No. 15 state-ranked Royse City Lady Bulldogs pitched a shutout in the first quarter on the way to a 56-19 District 13-5A girls win over Forney.
Royse City led 23-0 after the first quarter and 28-7 at halftime.
Nevaeh Zavala topped Royse City with 17 points, 13 rebounds and three blocked shots.
Maggie Hutka produced 13 points to go with eight rebounds.
Nicole Weaver tossed in 10 points and pulled down five rebounds.
Alexia Lohman added six points and 10 rebounds as Royse City improved to 24-3 for the season and 6-1 in district play.
District 13-5A girls
Royse City 23 5 16 12 —56
Forney 0 7 5 7 —19
RC: Nevaeh Zavala 17, Maggie Hutka 13, Nicole Weaver 10, Alexia Lohman 6, Sidney Mullen 5, Kayla Kimbrough 3, Destiny Alexander 2.
Records: RC 24-3, 6-1.
