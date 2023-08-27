WOLFE CITY — H.D. Davis rushed for 451 yards and six touchdowns to power the Wolfe City Wolves to a 60-35 football win over Leonard in Friday's season opener.
Davis pounded the Leonard defense on 43 carries despite the heat.
Wolfe City quarterback Carson Herron threw for 153 yards, completing 12 of 20 attempts and ran for 68 yards and a TD on 18 carries.
Cayden Herron ran for 53 yards and two scores on seven carries for the Wolves.
Landin Tomiello led the Wolfe City receivers with four catches for 89 yards. Cayden Herron caught four passes for 23 yards. Ryan Wallace caught two for 38 yards and Chris Herron caught two for 3 yards.
