LAKE CHARLES, La. — Thirty-three unanswered points from the Texas A&M University-Commerce football team on Saturday night at Cowboy Stadium gave the Lions a 40-15 win over the McNeese State Cowboys and coach David Bailiff his 100th career win as a head coach.
The 4-2 Lions have won three games in a row, and are one of two remaining undefeated teams in the SLC at 2-0. McNeese is 1-5 overall and 0-2 in SLC games.
For the Lions, Eric Rodriguez tossed three touchdowns, while wide receiver Andrew Armstrong added two more touchdowns to increase his season tally to 11. He led NCAA Division I FCS with nine receiving touchdowns heading into the game.
Rodriguez totaled 268 passing yards with three touchdowns on 24-of-35 passing, but did throw two interceptions. Armstrong had over 100 receiving yards once again. He totaled 113 yards on nine catches with two touchdowns.
On the ground, Reggie Branch rushed for 63 yards.
Michael Noble led with eight tackles defensively, while Kendall Paul had seven tackles as well as an interception. Sean-Krystoff King also picked off a pass for the Lions in the fourth quarter.
Knox Kadum was 12-of-26 passing for 138 yards and a TD for the Cowboys.
Deonta McMahon led the McNeese rushers with 49 yards and a TD on 19 carries.
After playing four of the first six games of the season on the road, the Lions will close out the season with four of the final five games inside Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium. The Lions welcome Houston Christian next Saturday during homecoming weekend, with kickoff scheduled for 2 p.m.
