Going 12-1 last season and reaching the Class 4A, Division II region football finals helped the Caddo Mills Foxes earn a preseason state ranking.
The Foxes were No. 22 in the 4A, DII rankings of “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine.” Caddo Mills was also picked to finish second behind Sunnyvale in the District 6-4A-II standings. Sunnyvale earned a No. 14 state ranking.
Caddo Mills lost some talented seniors to graduation but return three starters on offense and four on defense including defensive lineman Jacob Hall, who was selected by the magazine as the most valuable defensive player in 6-4A-II. Hall racked up 67 tackles last season, including 10 for losses and five quarterback sacks.
Quinlan Ford running back Ja’Donovan Williams, who rushed for 1,107 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, was named 6-4A-II’s offensive MVP as the Panthers were picked by the magazine to finish third behind Sunnyvale and Caddo Mills. Nevada Community, Wills Point and Farmersville rounded out the district’s picks.
Ahmon Petty-Dozier, who ran for nearly 1,000 yards last season for the 5-4 Royse City Bulldogs, earned the offensive MVP award in District 8-5A-II as the Bulldogs were picked to finish third in the district standings behind defending district champion Ennis and North Forney. Ennis claimed a No. 7 spot in the magazine’s state rankings. The Lions are the district’s only state-ranked team.
The Greenville Lions, who went 4-5 last season and reached the playoffs for the second straight season, were picked to earn a playoff spot in 2021 with a fourth-place finish behind Ennis, North Forney and Royse City. The Lions graduated a lot of speedy players last season but return seven starters on defense.
Corsicana, Crandall, Sulphur Springs and Forney rounded out the district’s picks.
Commerce. which went 4-5 last season while dealing with COVID-19 issues, claimed the sixth spot in District 5-3A-I behind Mount Vernon, Pottsboro, Mineola, Winnsboro and Emory Rains. Bonham was picked to finish seventh followed by Howe.
New head coach Logan Turner will be guiding the Lone Oak Buffaloes, who were picked to finish seventh in District 8-3A-II behind Gunter, Bells, Leonard, Whitewright, Blue Ridge and S&S Consolidated.
Gunter, a 13-2 state semifinalist last season, is ranked No. 2 by the magazine. Turner’s father Brad Turner is a former Lone Oak head coach.
Wolfe City, a 5-5 playoff team in 2020, was picked to finish second in District 6-2A-I behind Cooper, which went 8-2 last season.
Celeste, a 3-5 team in 2020, wound up fifth in the preseason rankings behind Cooper, Wolfe City, Rivercrest and Honey Grove. Trailing Celeste are Como-Pickton and Alba-Golden.
Cumby, which earned a playoff spot last season, was picked to finish fourth in 9-2A-II behind Maud, James Bowie and Detroit.
The Boles Hornets, a 2-5 team last season, were picked to finish fifth in that district ahead of Clarksville.
Fannindel went 11-1 last season. The Falcons were picked to win the four-team District 10-A-II in six-man as wide receiver Contreal Judkins was selected as the offensive MVP.
Gold-Burg, Trinidad and Forestburg rounded out the district’s picks.
Greenville Christian, with former head coach Larry Uland returning to lead the Eagles, was picked to finish second in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools’ Disrict 3-III for six-man.
Longview Christian claimed the top spot. Eagle Christian Academy was picked third and Garland Christian Academy was fourth. Uland coached the Eagles to four state titles before winning three at Wylie Prep.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.