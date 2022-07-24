Reading “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine” has been a summer pastime in this state since 1960.
Not only does the magazine feature stories on the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans but on all of the Texas college football teams including Texas A&M University-Commerce and on more than 1,400 high school football teams.
As usual the magazine picks a super team of high school all-stars and predicts the finish of each high school district plus of all of the various college conferences.
The magazine picked Texas A&M-Commerce to finish sixth in the Lions’ first season in the Southland Conference and in NCAA Division I though the Lions went 70-20 over their last seven football seasons, winning a national championship in 2017.
The magazine picked Southeastern Louisiana to finish first. Southeastern went 9-4 last season and 6-2 in the Southland. Next in the ranking were Nicolls State (6-5, 5-3), McNeese (4-7, 3-5), Northwestern State (3-8, 3-5) and Houston Baptist (0-11, 0-8).
The Lions went 7-4 in 2021 and 5-2 in their last season in the Lone Star Conference but were not invited to the NCAA Division II national playoffs.
The Greenville Lions, who went 3-7 last season, were picked to finish eighth in their new District 7-5A-II behind Lucas Lovejoy (12-2), Melissa (11-3), Crandall (6-5), Mesquite Poteet (7-4), Terrell (4-6) and Princeton (4-6). Lovejoy was ranked No. 2 in 5A-II by the magazine and Melissa was No. 13.
Returning all-district players Micah Simpson, James Robles and Archer Odeneal were among the Lions mentioned in the story plus speedy running back Kamron Neal.
Royse City, which is moving up from 5A, was picked to finish sixth in District 10-6A behind Rockwall (9-3), Rockwall-Heath (11-2), Mesquite (7-5), Tyler Legacy (6-6) and Mesquite Horn (2-7). North Forney, also moving up from 5A, was tabbed to finish eighth. The Bulldogs were an 8-3 playoff team in their last season in 5A.
All-district selections Jonah Roberson, Tatum Woods, Breylon Harris, Sam Mitchum, Kenneth Spring, Harrison Hayes and Cason Bass were among the Bulldogs mentioned in the story.
Hunt County teams Caddo Mills (8-4) and Quinlan Ford (12-1) were picked to finish second and third in District 6-4A-II behind Sunnyvale (6-6). Ranked behind Ford were Dallas Lincoln (5-5), Wills Point (0-10) and Dallas Roosevelt (3-7). Caddo Mills linebacker Sam Cuevas was selected as the preseason defensive most valuable player.
Commerce (3-7) was picked to finish sixth in the District 5-3A behind Mount Vernon (14-1), Mineola (7-5), Winnsboro (6-4) and Pottsboro (6-5). Trailing the Tigers were Bonham (5-6) and Emory Rains (2-7).
Lone Oak (2-8) was picked to finish fourth in District 8-3A-II behind Gunter (15-1), Bells (9-4) and Leonard (8-3). Blue Ridge (2-8) and Howe (0-10) trailed Lone Oak.
Hunt County teams Wolfe City (5-4) and Boles (7-4) were picked to finish second and third in District 9-2A-I behind Cooper (11-). Trailing Boles were Honey Grove (2-8), Alba-Golden (6-5) and Como-Pickton (2-8).
Celeste, which dropped down from Division I, was picked to finish fifth in District 8-5A-II behind Muenster (12-1), Santo (11-2), Lindsay (7-5) and Collinsville (4-6). Trailing Celeste were Era (2-9) and Chico (0-10). Three of those district teams earned state-rankings from the magazine. Muenster was No. 2, Santo No. 16 and Lindsay No. 25.
Tom Dracos has returned to coach at Cumby (1-7), which was picked to finish sixth in District 9-2A-II behind Maud (8-3), James Bowie (5-5), Linden-Kildare (2-7), Clarksville (4-7) and Detroit (1-8).
Campbell (3-7) was picked to finish third in District 10-A-I behind Union Hill (6-5) and Saint Jo (9-3). Savoy (1-8) was picked to finish behind Campbell.
Fannindel (7-3) was picked to finish second in District 9-A-II behind Oakwood (8-4). Trailing Fannindel were Trinidad (0-10) and Apple Springs (2-8). Kalob Runnels of Fannindel was chosen as the offensive MVP of the district.
Greenville Christian, with seven-time state champion coach Larry Uland back at the helm, was picked to finish second in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools’ District 3-III behind Longview Christian Heritage (9-2). Trailing the Eagles were Garland Christian, Rockwall Heritage, Longview Trinity, Eagle Christian, Dallas Fairhill and the new Rockwall Providence.
One item not in the magazine as in the past was a letter from the editor-in-chief Dave Campbell. The founder of the magazine and 40-year sports editor of the Waco-Tribune Herald died in 2021. The magazine ran his photo as a tribute.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.