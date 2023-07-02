One of the favorite pastimes of Texas football fans each summer for the past 63 years is reading “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine.”
Though the magazine’s creator Dave Campbell passed away in 2021, the magazine devoted to Texas football lives on. The summer edition of the magazine is out and as always is chocked full of information about the state’s professional, college and high school football teams.
One feature about the magazine that draws plenty of attention is that it predicts the finish of college conference standings and high school district standings. It also picks preseason all-star teams and lists players to watch.
Texas A&M University-Commerce, which tied for fourth place last year in its first season in the Southland Conference, was picked to finish sixth in the 2023 race. Cory Hogue, who wrote the preview for the magazine and has attended Lion football games, picked Southeastern Louisiana to win the title, followed by Incarnate Word, Northwestern State, Nicholls State, then the Lions, Houston Christian and Lamar. Incarnate Word and Southeastern tied for first place last year at 5-1.
A&M-Commerce finished at 3-3 in conference play last year and 5-6 overall after starting conference play at 3-0.
Former Lion quarterback Clint Dolezel, a standout quarterback and coach in the indoor professional leagues, has taken over as the new head football coach of the Lions.
A&M-Commerce wide receiver Cameron Nellor was listed as a player to watch. Hogue called him “a Swiss army knife” who can play wide receiver, slot receiver and tight end.
The Greenville Lions, who finished seventh last year in District 7-5A-II, were picked by the magazine to finish sixth this time behind Melissa, Lucas Lovejoy, Terrell, Crandall and Denison. Trailing the Lions were Mesquite Poteet and Princeton. The magazine ranked Melissa No. 1 in the preseason state rankings for 5A Division II, with Lovejoy at No. 8.
Royse City, which finished third in District 10-6A last year, was picked to finish fifth this season behind Rockwall, Mesquite Horn, Rockwall-Heath and Mesquite.
Caddo Mills, which went 11-1 last season and won district and bi-district titles, was ranked No. 20 in the preseason state rankings for Class 4A, Division II. Powerhouse Carthage, a 16-0 team last year, was ranked No. 1.
Caddo Mills was picked to repeat as District 6-4A-II champions ahead of Sunnyvale, Quinlan Ford, Dallas Lincoln, Wills Point and Dallas Roosevelt. Caddo Mills defensive end Gavin Barabas was a preseason selection as the defensive most valuable player.
The Commerce Tigers, who finished fifth last year in the tough District 5-3A-I, were picked to finish fifth again behind Winnsboro, Pottsboro, Mount Vernon and Mineola, which all four won playoff games last year. Winnsboro was ranked No. 10 in the presaston state rankings for 3A-I and Pottsboro was No. 11.
Lone Oak, which finished sixth in District 8-3A-II last year, was picked to finish sixth again behind Gunter, Bells, Blue Ridge, Howe and Leonard. Gunter was ranked No. 2 in Division II by the magazine and Bells was 11th.
The Wolfe City Wolves, who’ve made 12 straight trips to the Class 2A playoffs, are picked to advance for a 13th straight season. The Wolves, who went 5-6 last season, are picked to finish third in District 9-2A-I behind Cooper and Honey Grove. Trailing the Wolves are Rivercrest, Alba-Golden, Boles and Como-Pickton. Cooper, which went 13-1 last season, was sixth in the magazine’s preseason state rankings.
Brad Smithey, who previously coached at West Oso in Corpus Christi, is Wolfe City’s new head coach.
Celeste, a 6-5 playoff team last season, was picked to finish fourth in District 8-2A-II behind Santo, Collinsville and Muenster. Trailing Celeste in the rankings were Lindsay, Chico and Era. Collinsville was sixth in the preseason state rankings.
Cumby, which finished sixth last year in District 9-2A-II, was picked to finish sixth again behind James Bowie, Maud, Clarksville, Linden-Kildare and Detroit. James Bowie was ranked 18th in state.
Fannindel, a playoff team in 2022, was picked to finish second behind Oakwood in 9-A-II, a six-man district. Fannindel’s Kazion Dugan was the magazine’s choice for the preseason MVP on offense.
Campbell was picked to finish third in District 10-A-I, another six-man district, behind Union Hill and Saint Jo.
Longview Christian Heritage, a 12-2 team last season, was picked to win TAPPS six-man, District 3-A-III, which includes the Greenville Christian Eagles.
