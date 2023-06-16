ROCKWALL — Dallas Race Week, the premier sailing event on Lake Ray Hubbard, starts on Monday and ends on Friday.
The races, which coincide with Father’s Day and the Summer Solstice, begin at 7 p.m. each evening and can be viewed from many vantage points in Rockwall, including from The Yacht Club at Chandlers Landing or The Harbor, while those who prefer to be closer to the action may prefer the view from Sea Wolfe, Sail With Scott’s 40-foot catamaran.
The first Dallas Race Week was in 1982, making it perhaps the longest running sporting event in Rockwall. The idea for the event was conceived by Scott Self, a founding member of Chandlers Landing Yacht & Tennis Club. He and 11 fellow club members formed a team and raced together on a Columbia 56 sailing yacht in the 1978 Antiqua Sailing Week, one of the world’s top regattas. The team won its division, beating teams from around the world.
The experience inspired Scott to bring a similar event to Lake Ray Hubbard. Originally an invitational regatta, the format has changed over the years but has always included consecutive evenings of racing followed by fun after-parties. The event has always attracted top sailors. America’s Cup skippers Dennis Conner and John Kolius, as well as three-time Olympic gold medalist Paul Foerster have raced in past years. Foerster is a local sailor now based at the Rush Creek Yacht Club in Heath.
In 1999 the event became a charity regatta, with Helping Hands being the primary beneficiary.
In 2006 the Rotary Club became the sponsoring organization.
Through the years the event has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for worthy causes in the Rockwall area. Dallas Race Week has been a Rockwall constant throughout the years, navigating through challenging times including the recent pandemic. Self participated in every Dallas Race Week until his death in June, 2020. His son Billy, a Chandlers Landing resident and CLYC club member, is carrying on the tradition.
Since Scott’s death, all proceeds from the regatta go to the Scott Self Memorial Scholarship fund. In Billy’s words, “Scott Self pressed the family motto ‘Hard work and rigid self-denial’ as the key to success. My Dad believed in the high value of work in the trades as an impactful path to display the family motto. In his memory we set up a scholarship for students seeking a trade school to pursue their career goals. The scholarship is administered in close cooperation with the Rockwall ISD Education Foundation to choose several students from both Rockwall high schools. Applicants are encouraged to describe their desire to work in the technical and vocational fields after completing high school. It is the Self family’s pursuit to encourage students to develop lifelong skills that will enable success on their own path.”
In 2022 one of the scholarships was awarded to Ryan White, a graduate of Rockwall High School. Ryan took welding courses in high school that sparked an interest in a career in welding. He is currently attending Collin County College with the support of the Scott Self Scholarship.
Interested donors can give to the Scott Self Scholarship fund by going to gofundme.com.
