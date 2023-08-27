The Greenville Christian Eagles sure could have used Jack Pope in their 2023 football opener at home on Saturday.
Pope, who ran for nine touchdowns in a game last season, watched from the sidelines with an injury as the Eagles lost 62-14 to Dallas Lutheran. Pope's been out indefinitely after getting injured in a preseason scrimmage.
The Eagles scored twice in the first half with a 5-yard pass from quarterback Brady Britain to Daven Denney and a 20-yard run by Jake Pletcher. They also converted 1-of-2 conversion kicks.
But that would be it on the scoring against a Lutheran team that also beat the Eagles 46-0 in last year's opener.
Mason Pope rushed for touchdowns of 58, 11, 2, 2 and 68 yards to lead the visiting Lions. Braylen Schupbach also ran for a 28-yard touchdown and caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from Justin McCoy. Brandon Schout also returned an Eagle fumble 20 yards for a touchdown.
The teams battled in 90-plus degree heat though the game was moved up from 11 to 10 a.m. because of the hot forecast.
"It was hot but we've been practicing in 105 temperature," said Todd Barnes, in his debut as the head coach of the Eagles. "It's their first game. The adrenaline's flowing. They're overhyped. When you get a team that hands you something like that the heat becomes a magnifying glass.
"We were overmatched maybe in size and a little in strength but we weren't overmatched in athletic ability."
Barnes said the Eagles, who made some costly mistakes late in the game, need to "get mentally stronger."
"We have a long ways to go and as they say a short time to get there," he said.
But he said the Eagles have an "opportunity to grow" as the season progresses.
"We have the talent," he said. "We have a system that is proven."
Barnes served as defensive coordinator for four Eagles teams that won six-man state championships in the past. He has succeeded his former boss Larry Uland at the helm of the Eagles.
