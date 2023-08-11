CUMBY — Whenever the Cumby Trojans celebrate senior night it won’t take very long to introduce the senior football players.
Make that senior football player.
“We’ve got one senior,” said Cumby coach Tom Dracos. “We’re going to call it ‘Caleb Morgan Night.’ He’s a good kid.”
Morgan, who plays quarterback and linebacker, is the only senior on a team that also features six juniors, five sophomores and 16 freshmen.
“We’re young and got some good kids coming up,” said Dracos. “We’ve got a good (coaching) staff. It’s been fun so far. The kids worked real hard in the offseason. They’re in shape.”
The Trojans have been practicing from 4 to 6 p.m. daily. The Trojans have been coping well with the heat so far, said Dracos.
“We spend a lot of time in between practice making sure they carry around a bottle of water,” he said.
The young Trojans are hoping to improve on last season’s 2-8 record and sixth place finish in District 9-2A-iI.
“We’ve got some talent and they’re young,” said Dracos. “The faster they can learn...the better we’ll be.”
“We have a lot of weapons,” said Dracos, who is entering his second season with the Trojans in his second go-round at Cumby.
He previously coached the 2019, 2018, 2016 and 2014 Trojans to playoff trips and to three district titles before leaving Cumby in 2020 to coach as an assistant at Cuero. He returned to Cumby in time to coach last season.
Quarterback Chett Vaughan and wide receiver Braylon Boggs are back to lead the offense. Vaughan went 78-of-217 passing last season for 1,110 yards and 12 touchdowns and ran for 538 yards and seven TDs.
Boggs caught seven passes for 48 yards and was one of the defensive leaders with 22 tackles, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Boggs also ran for 243 yards and three scores.
Cumby returns four other starters on offense and six on defense.
Running back Dakari Johnson rushed for 589 yards and six touchdowns last season as a freshman. He also recorded 19 tackles on defense and broke up a couple of passes.
Wide receiver Jace Evans caught a couple of touchdown passes in 2022.
“Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine” picked Cumby to place sixth again behind James Bowie of Simms, Maud, Clarksville, Linden-Kildare and Detroit.
James Bowie, a 9-2 regional semifinalist last year, earned a No. 18 preseason state ranking in the magazine.
“James Bowie, they’re the favorite,” said Dracos. “They’re big. They’re huge.”
He said Maud “was pretty decent last year.”
Cumby has some new faces in the coaching lineup. Ronnie Green, a former athletic director at Como-Pickton and Cooper, is the new defensive coordinator. Green’s son Mitchell Green is a new assistant as is Xzavier Freeman, who’ll coach the defensive line. Freeman previously coached as a graduate assistant at Texas A&M-Commerce.
The Trojans are only playing one preseason scrimmage at home on Aug. 17 against Boles. They are to open the 2023 season at home on Aug. 25 versus Tom Bean.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.