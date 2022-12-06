CELESTE — Neely Hammond earned the most valuable player award for the second straight year as she led the Cumby Lady Trojans to a repeat championship at the Celeste basketball tournament.
Hammond scored a game-high 19 points and pulled down nine rebounds to spark the Lady Trojans to a 45-35 victory over Trenton, giving Cumby a 4-0 record in the tournament. She also handed out four assists and had two steals and a blocked shot in the final game.
Hammond averaged 16.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists in Cumby’s four tournament games to also earn the Herald-Banner’s Athlete of the Week Award.
Sandra McCraw also pitched in 13 points and recorded 10 rebounds, five assists, seven steals and four blocked shots for Cumby against Trenton, also earning all-tournament honors.
“Our defense is getting better,” said Cumby coach Micah Murphy. “We’re going to continue to build on both ends of the floor.”
Mariana Caro led Trenton with 15 points and five steals and Diamond Hart finished with 8 points, 15 rebounds and five steals. Both Trenton players made the all-tournament team.
Other girls all-tournament selections included Selena Kelley of Rivercrest, Marian Aguilar of North Hopkins, Mya Mainord and Kennedy Compton of Celeste and Hingrid Pedraza from Bonham.
Farmersville went 4-1 to finish first in the boys division, led by Kael Mathews, named the most valuable player of the tournament, and Dylan Shankle, who also earned all-tournament honors.
Sam Rayburn also went 4-1 to finish second. Clay Caldwell and Case Nichols of Sam Rayburn also made the boys all-tournament team. Other all-tournament selections included Jacob Campbell of Howe, Michael Connelly of Celeste, Ethan Richards from Leonard and Eli Debord from Lone Oak.
