Tom Dracos, who coached Cumby to five playoff trips in seven football seasons, is stepping down as the head football coach and athletic director of the Trojans.
Dracos announced that he has resigned to take the assistant athletic director’s position at Class 4A Cuero. Dracos will also serve as the assistant head football coach and offensive coordinator.
“I will be working with my longtime friend Jack Alvarez,” said Dracos.
“It’s such a good opportunity,” he said. “He’s one of the best.”
Dracos coached the 2019 Trojans (8-4), 2018 Trojans (5-6), 2017 Trojans (7-5), 2016 Trojans (9-3) and 2014 Trojans (6-5) to playoff trips. The 2019, 2017 and 2016 teams were bi-district champions.
“I can’t even begin to say how much I appreciate (Cumby superintendent) Shelly Slaughter, who gave me the opportunity and supported me all the way,” said Dracos. “Cumby is a great place because of how great the kids are. I feel like I am leaving some of my children behind.
“We have accomplished so much and the kids have changed the culture of the entire community. From service projects to winning playoff games my memories will always bring a smile,” he said.
Cuero, a former state champion, went 3-7 this past football season.
Dracos’ wife Jennifer is also resigning as the head principal at Cumby High School. She’ll be taking a position as an assistant principal at an elementary school in Cuero.
