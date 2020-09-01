COMMERCE — Jerret Stone won the boys 5,000-meter run to lead the Celeste Blue Devils to a meet title at the recent Commerce Invitational Cross Country event.
The event featured three meets as the meet organizers followed University Interscholastic League guidelines limiting meets to no more than seven teams due to concerns over the coronavirus.
Stone clocked a time of 19 minutes, 27.42 seconds as the Blue Devils finished first of four teams in meet No. 3 with 24 points, followed by a team from Commerce, Lone Oak and Trenton.
Commerce’s top team finished second to Pilot Point in the boys division of the first meet. Pilot Point also won the girls team title in that meet.
Van Alstyne outpointed Howe in the boys team standings and Cumby outpointed Van Alstyne in the girls team standings of the second meet.
Sulphur Bluff finished first of five teams in the girls team standings of meet No. 3.
Commerce Invitational
Cross country meet
Meet No. 1
VARSITY BOYS TEAM STANDINGS
1. Pilot Point 68, 2. Commerce 70, 3. Saltillo 75, 4. Miller Grove 81, 5. Chapel Hill 100, 6. Wills Point 102, 7. Caddo Mills 190.
VARSITY BOYS 5000-METER RUN
1. Garrett Tarver, Saltillo, 16:41.63
2. Micah Swann, Athens, 17:08.75
3. Oliver Roberts, Commerce, 17:35.99
4. Lucas Thomas, Chapel Hill, 17:43.66
5. Gunner Tarver, Saltillo, 17:54.51
Other Commerce runners:
13. Jonathan Marquez, 18:31.75
19. Jovani Castaneda, 18:48.70
22. Jose Serrano, 19:01.79
25. Sacramento Galvan, 19:12.61
32. Enrique Morales, 19:57.25
33. Andres Serrano, 19:57.66
36. Isaac Hernandez, 20:14.11
41. Ben Angel, 20:42.13
45. Ethan Pullen, 21:28.38
Caddo Mills runners:
35. Chance Anderton, 20:13.53
43. Jonah Bremer, 21:12.73
37. Elvis Paulin, 22:05.94
49. Pablo Sorio, 24:16.12
50. Elijah Smelley, 24:44.47
51. Holden Epperson, 25:24.65
52. Corbin Remkus, 25:49.72
53. Tyler Paige, 28:26.77
54. Luke Crow, 34:00.00
VARSITY GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS
1. Pilot Point 30, 2. Miller Grove 45, 3. Wills Point 88, 4. Commerce 94, 5. Saltillo 103, 6. Caddo Mills 142.
VARSITY GIRLS 3200-METER RUN
1. Addison Hite, Pilot Point, 12:41
2. Jolee Fox, Miller Grove, 13:02
3. Lindsey True, Pilot Point, 13:13
4. Brisa Hernandez, Pilot Point, 13:15
5. Jorja Bessonett, Miller Grove, 13:24
Commerce results:
7. Camillo Eborn, 13:28
8. Elaine Eborn, 13:30
21. Yessica Trejo, 14:55
29. Serenity Gadreau, 15:13
36. Marissa Rodrigues, 16:03
40. Gretchen Hill, 16:46
Caddo Mills results:
15. Mattison Campbell, 14:13
26. Jolea Crow, 15:02
39. Jacey Sharkey, 16:27
43. Rylee Ringer, 17:37
44. Abigail Field, 18:00
46. Peyton Hodge, 21:25
47. Skyler Pitman, 21:25
48. Angelina Sanchez, 21:25
49. Amy Nava, 21:25
Meet No. 2
VARSITY BOYS TEAM STANDINGS
1. Van Alstyne 22, 2. Howe 34.
VARSITY BOYS 5000-METER RUN
1. Blake Hyatt, Van Alstyne, 17:57.85
2. Jonathan Hatley, North Hopkins, 18:41.13
3. Jake Fabacher, Howe, 18:56.12
4. Said Longoria, Bonham, 19:55.57
5. Zack Shelton, North Hopkins, 19:56.03
VARSITY GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS
1. Cumby 27, 2. Van Alstyne 29.
VARSITY GIRLS 3200-METER RUN
1. Marissa Agee, Howe, 13:46.95
2. Macie Morales, Cumby, 14:28.37
3. Kate Carson, Van Alstyne, 14:41.22
4. Margie Carson, Van Alstyne, 14:42.97
5. Lilly Campbell, Cumby, 14:44.27
Other Cumby results:
13. Isabela Vizcaya, 17:25.80
14. Ayanna Arellano, 17:34.76
19. Mariana Ugalde, 19:06.75
20. Enriquez Jimena, 19:10.21
Meet No. 3
VARSITY BOYS TEAM STANDINGS
1. Celeste 24, 2. Commerce 47, 3. Lone Oak 53, 4. Trenton 97
VARSITY BOYS 5000-METER RUN
1. Jerret Stone, Celeste, 19:27.42
2. Fernando Coronado, Paris Chisum, 19:41.58
3. Eduardo Banda, Prairiland, 20:06.23
4. James Rodriguez, Commerce, 22:07.53
5. Trevor Boyer, Lone Oak, 22:07.53
Other Celeste runners:
6. Jared Sherwin, 22:43.68
7. Justin Sherwin, 22:58.73
8. Grady Ford, 23:33.90
10. Erick Orduna, 24:04.26
25. Koby Brown, 29:36.26
Other Lone Oak runners:
9. Ethan Fort, 23:40.99
12. Ben Howell, 25:16.66
20. Owen Philips, 27:19.72
21. Christian Doyle, 27:30.58
Other Commerce runners:
11. Hiker Ramirez, 24:57.38
13. Avery Rodrigues, 26:13.32
15. Daniel Mojoca, 26:22.69
16. Gavin Hansen, 26:37.67
17. Brytan Veracruz, 26:43.24
28. Rolando Piedra, 32:44.66
VARSITY GIRLS TEAM STANDINGS
1. Sulphur Bluff 45, 2. Trenton 47, 3. Celeste 49, 4. Prairiland 78. 5. Paris Chisum 103.
VARSITY GIRLS 3200-METER RUN
1. Bailey Neal, Sulphur Bluff, 13:47.34
2. America Munoz, Paris Chisum, 14:16.65
3. Haley Robertson, Lone Oak, 14:53.64
4. Kelley Arreaga, Trenton, 15:08.01
5. Jada Wade, Sulphur Bluff, 15:19.24.
Celeste results:
7. Samara Buckley, 15:42.67
9. Kendall Hanson, 15:57.20
15. Alondra Orduna, 16:55.23
16. Ally McFarland, 17:10.19
24. Renee Gray, 19:34.76
28. Melanie Otero, 21:14.82
36. Jahdai Sanchez, 25:30.62
Lone Oak results:
12. Daisy Howell, 16:14.31
14. Madelyn Nichol, 16:50.67
19. Kaylee Wilhite, 18:16.11
Commerce results:
30. Jeimy Martinez, 22:20.90
33. Melissa Castaneda, 22:54.01
34. Kayla Hernandez, 23:01.08
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.