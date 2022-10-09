Crandall’s potent offense scored on seven big plays to pull away from the Greenville Lions, 62-36 in District 7-5A-II football on Friday night at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium.
Seven of the Pirates’ eight touchdowns covered 26 yards or longer as Crandall improved to 5-1 for the season and 2-1 in district play. The Pirates finished with 620 yards of total offense, including 319 rushing and 301 passing. Pirate quarterback Luke Moffitt was 12-of-21 passing with three touchdown passes.
Greenville was balanced on offense with 231 yards rushing and 249 passing for 480 yards of total offense as the Lions dropped to 2-4 for the season and 1-2 in district play.
Greenville quarterback Micah Simpson rushed for 122 yards on 24 carries, including a 47-yard touchdown run, and was 18-of-22 passing for 249 yards, with touchdown throws of 22 yards to JaQualyn Davis, 15 yards to Kamron Neal and 14 yards to Zarrian Royal.
Simpson has now rushed for 1,170 yards and 15 TDs this season and is 29-of-49 passing for 438 yards and five TDs.
Crandall scored on nine of its first 10 possessions with two field goals and seven touchdowns.
“We just couldn’t get them stopped,” said Lions coach Darren Duke. “We didn’t tackle well. Didn’t cover well. Just disappointed. We just need to do a lot of things better.”
Mayfield’s touchdown passes went for 29 yards to Andrew Anderson and 26 and 75 yards to Samuel Omosigho.
Anderson also ran for 161 yards on eight carries, scoring on bursts of 60 and 55 yards.
Crandall’s Chris Abron ran for 136 yards on 19 carries, scoring on runs of 3 and 58 yards.
Crandall placekicker Brandon Perez was 8-of-8 on conversion kicks and booted field goals of 41 and 32 yards. Perez also kept the Lions pinned back with some booming kickoffs, including one that bounced off the crossbar.
“They’ve been good offensively,” said Duke. “We just didn’t give ourselves a chance by not making plays.”
Neal had a productive game for the Lions, rushing for 78 yards on 13 carries, scoring on a 7-yard run, and caught five passes for 88 yards.
Royal caught a game-high eight passes for 84 yards. Davis caught four for 73 yards.
Jaden Johnson added 21 yards rushing on nine carries.
Greenville placekicker Archer Odeneal returned from the injured list to kick a 37-yard field goal and three extra points.
