CRANDALL — The Crandall Pirates locked up a football playoff spot and ended Greenville’s playoff hopes, outscoring the Lions 45-21 on Friday night at Pirate Stadium.
Crandall, now 6-4 for the season, advances to the Class 5A-II bi-district playoffs after finishing fourth in District 8-5A-II with a 4-3 record. Greenville finished in sixth place at 2-5 and wound up 3-7 for the season.
Crandall will play at 9-1 Lucas Lovejoy on Friday in a playoff game. The Lions hung tough with Lovejoy last year in a bi-district playoff before falling 45-30.
The Lions lost a fumble on their first play from scrimmage against Crandall and quickly trailed 7-0 following a 10-yard run by Luke Moffitt. They ran three plays before punting and gave up a 20-yard field goal by Phillip Olivares. Four plays later, Crandall’s Case Mumphrey picked off a Greenville pass and Crandall’s first-quarter lead climbed to 16-0 following an 18-yard run by Chris Abron.
The Lions never led as Crandall outgained them 481-267 in total yardage and the Lions lost one fumble and three interceptions. They were also penalized 12 times for 79 yards.
Quarterback Micah Simpson scored the Lions’ first touchdown, diving in from the 1. The Lions covered 40 yards in nine plays, with Simpson keeping the ball on the last five plays of the drive. He led the Lions in rushing with 79 yards on 18 carries.
After Simpson limped off the field with an injury, Joe Galay took over at quarterback and led the Lions on a 60-yard, eight-play drive. Galay fired an 18-yard touchdown pass to Zy Tyson, who made several big moves to avoid tacklers on his way to the end zone after the catch. Tyson led the Lions with eight catches for 88 yards as Galay went 7-of-15 passing for 115 yards.
Galay and Tyson hooked up again for a 42-yard completion that set up Galay’s 1-yard touchdown run with 54 seconds remaining. The senior quarterback pumped his fist all the way to the sidelines after scoring in his final game as a Lion.
Crandall quarterback Jamonte Gordon-West was 15-of-25 passing for 238 yards, including touchdowns of 53 yards to Samuel Omosigho, 15 yards to Markel Robinson and 13 yards to Luke Moffitt, who finished with a team-high six catches for 81 yards. Gordon-West ran for 50 yards on eight carries, including a 5-yard touchdown run.
Abron led the Pirate rushers with 81 yards on 19 carries.
