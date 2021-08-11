WOLFE CITY — Cousins David and Nathan Weaks shot a 10-under 62 to finish first in the first flight of the third annual Lee Leonard Memorial Golf Tournament on Saturday at Webb Hill Country Club.
“We hammed and egged it,” said David, noting that Nathan made some big putts.
They carded eight birdies and an eagle to finish first by a stroke over the team of Alan Hawkins and Brandon Adams. Hawkins won the Craig Bowers Monster Ball Golf Tournament earlier this summer at Webb Hill with a different partner, Austin Green.
Third place in the first flight went to Joe Durrett and his partner Peter Winfree with a 63.
Brad Mayrell and Trey Moree won the second flight with a three-under 69. Ray Martinez and Benny Rico were second at 70 and Brandon Hill and Justin Waddle took third with a 71.
The tournament was the third try this year after the first two attempts were rained out.
“I think everybody was fairly happy with it,” said Lions golf coach Don Johnson. “I wish there were enough for three flights.”
The entry list featured 22 two-player teams including some of Lee Leonard’s former golfers or basketball players.
The tournament benefits the Greenville Lions and Lady Lions high school golf teams.
The tournament is named for Lee Leonard, a teacher/coach for nearly 40 years at Greenville, Commerce, Caddo Mills and Eunice, New Mexico. Leonard also played basketball at New Mexico State on two Aggie teams that went 23-6 and 24-5 in the seasons 1967-68 and 1968-69. He was also one of the city’s top softball players. Leonard died in 2013.
