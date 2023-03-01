The Cotton Ford Relays in Greenville don't seem to have a lot of luck when it comes to the weather.
If it's not cold and nasty during the meet it's raining or the meet is canceled or the field events are called off due to wet conditions.
Such is the case for the 2023 Cotton Ford Relays in Greenville. They were moved up from Thursday to Wednesday due to weather forecasts calling for thunderstorms. The meet was to start at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at T.A. "Cotton" Ford Stadium with the field events but the field events were called off due to a thunderstorm on Wednesday morning.
The meet is now confined to running events only, starting at 3:30 p.m. That is weather permitting, of course.
Teams that were entered include host Greenville, Bland and Wolfe City from Hunt County, plus North Garland, West Mesquite, Princeton, Paris, Terrell, Dallas Samuell, Highland Park, Frisco Memorial, Lakeview Centennial and Naaman Forest of Garland.
The meet will serve as the official debut of the Lions' head coach D'Lance Sharp and the Lady Lions' head coach Kaelon Harris, who are cousins. Sharp is a former Commerce High School track standout who also ran for Stephen F. Austin and Texas A&M-Commerce. Harris has been an assistant coach in football and track and field with the Lions for nearly 10 years.
"I hope the weather stays pretty and nice," said Sharp.
The Greenville Lions' 4x100-meter relay should be one of the teams to watch. David Waller, Daniel Rener, Micah Simpson and Kamron Neal were clocked in 42.0 seconds in a practice meet against Rockwall-Heath last week, according to Sharp.
"I think we've got a bunch of guys in position to run fast," he said. "Shock the world or the state."
Waller and Neal were on the Lions' 4x100-meter relay team that advanced to region last year after placing fourth in the area meet at 42.53.
Neal also advanced to region in the 200-meter dash after placing fourth at area in 22.00. His father Henry Neal was a state champion in that event, clocking a school-record 20.46 at the state meet in 1990.
Another Greenville athlete to watch is Seniyah Reed in the girls relays and the 100-meter dash.
The meet is named for the late T.A. "Cotton" Ford, who coached track and field at Greenville and Bonham.
