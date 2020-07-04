Local high school football teams have definitely been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
The student-athletes weren’t able to condition in organized workouts during normal school hours from March through May after the schools were kept closed due to the pandemic.
The University Interscholastic League waited until June 8 to allow summer strength and conditioning for football players and all other athletes at the schools but has now recommended the schools take a break from those practices.
“In anticipation of the July 4 holiday and the potential for increased social interactions that could spread COVID-19, UIL is recommending schools consider closing summer workouts, rehearsals, practices and instruction between July 3-12, resuming Monday, July 13,” the UIL posted on Twitter.
The Greenville Lions, who made the playoffs for the first time since 2003 back in the fall, had to call off spring training in April and May and the Red-White intrasquad game planned for May 12.
“We were going to have it,” said Lions coach Darren Duke.
The Lions added a second preseason scrimmage in the fall, since they didn’t have spring training.
Royse City, ranked No. 25 in Class 5A-II by “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine,” also missed some valuable practice time in the spring.
“Just not seeing our players and missing out on a lot of work in the spring set us back,” said Royse coach David Petroff. “But we will be fine and we will be ready.”
For the Bulldogs to have a successful 2020 football season Petroff said, “We need the pandemic to subside first and foremost. We need to have our young players gel on the defensive side of the ball.”
The Bulldogs are to return seven starters on offense but only two on defense.
Caddo Mills, as a 4A team wouldn’t have had spring training or an intrasquad game but the Foxes still missed conditioning and workout time in the spring.
“It has affected all of our players differently, but since summer workouts have began all of them have come back hungry ready to go,” said Caddo Mills coach Kodi Crane.
Texas Football has ranked Caddo Mills No. 24 in Class 4A, Division II.
Commerce’s new head football coach John McSheffery noticed a difference in the Tigers when they started conditioning on June 8.
“The pandemic has affected our players in several ways,” said McSheffery, who was promoted from defensive coordinator. “The pandemic caused student-athletes to get out of shape to a certain degree. It took away the ability to have skill specific instruction the last few months of school. However, the most important thing it took away was the momentum we had going in the weight room, on the track and on the baseball field. We were having a lot of gains and success.”
Cumby’s new head coach Charles Boles, who previously coached at Miles, has remained optimistic about the Trojans. Previous head coach Tom Dracos is now an assistant coach in Cuero.
“Right now, things are OK,” Boles wrote when asked about the pandemic’s affect on the Trojans.
Campbell coach Jason Crow noted that Indians will have to rebuild their strength.
“We were starting to build up our strength and conditioning before being shut down in March,” he said. “We will have to work to build that back up when we return.”
The Indians are returning to UIL district play in six-man after playing last season as an independent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.