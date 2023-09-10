LONE OAK — Cooper ran for 467 yards on the way to a 47-27 non-district football victory over the Lone Oak Buffaloes on Friday night.
Three Bulldog rushers topped the 100-yard mark: Adryean Mapps (7-162, 2 TDs), Canon Ingram (14-112, 3 TDs) and Markell Smith (13-105, 1 TD).
Cooper went 0-for-2 passing.
Lone Oak quarterback Slayde Parnell was 26-of-48 passing for 290 yards and three TDs.
Tre Hubbard led the Lone Oak receivers with 12 catches for 139 yards and one TD.
Other leading receivers for Lone Oak were Austin Jackson (5-50), Reese Goodwin (2-23), Nick Counts (2-29), Corbin Johnson (2-19) and Luke Ohannessian (2-16).
Lone Oak finished with only 52 yards rushing led by Jackson (19-34) and Cameron Womack (4-17). Ohannessian also ran for a 1-yard touchdown.
Both teams are now 2-1 for the season.
